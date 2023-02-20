On Sunday, Feb. 19, at approximately 5:30 p.m., Carroll County 911 received an emergency call of a single vehicle crash on CR 500 South, west of CR 50 E (near Cutler, IN). Upon arrival, first responders located three injured subjects that were out of the vehicle, a 2007 white Dodge Ram pickup truck. A fourth individual was located in the vehicle.
Witnesses on scene said they saw the truck traveling westbound on CR 500 S from the 50 E area at a higher rate of speed. For unknown reasons the truck left the north side of CR 500 S. The truck rolled into a tree line, causing at least one person to be ejected from the vehicle. One subject was transported via air ambulance to a Fort Wayne Hospital. The driver and another passenger were transported to a local hospital for their injuries. The fourth person was pronounced deceased on scene. The driver and passengers are all adults.