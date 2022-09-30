MONTICELLO — City and state officials gathered Friday morning at the Riverwalk Plaza for a ribbon cutting ceremony marking the beginning of the many phased project. The city’s redevelopment commission began a crowdfunding program with a goal of $50,000 to start the riverwalk project. Redevelopment Commission President Dan Oldenkamp said that goal was reached in a week, so they continued, raising the goal to $100,000. The campaign brought in $101,844 and the Indiana Housing & Community Development Authority (IHCDA) provided a matching grant.
Then COVID interrupted and delayed it, and he said the costs to build the pavilion increased “two-fold,” but “the city came together in an amazing fashion and let us know we need to get this built.”
Mayor Cathy Gross said the day they announced the project, Indiana Beach announced it would be closing, then COVID came but the commission didn’t lose hope. “This has been an exercise in collaboration and partnership in never giving up,” she said.
“This would not have been possible without the contributions and donations of our community,” she said. She said it’s not official but they feel very “strong and confident” they have the funding for phase 1 and 2 of the project. The Riverwalk Plaza sits alongside the White County Historical Society.
The Lt. Governor of Indiana was scheduled to come to the ribbon cutting, but was unable to make it. State officials did come and Hayley Wolf of the IHCDA said this was accomplished through its CreatINg Places program. “We’re excited to see your progress for Phase 2 and 3, and future phases,” she said.
Mayor Gross’ daughter, Brigette Anderson of Patronicity, which is the crowdfunding platform through the state and provides the matching grants. Patronicity gave a matching grant of $50,000 towards the project when the city reached its original goal of $50,000. She said this project is especially meaningful to her since she grew up in Monticello and remembers when the Historical Society building was the library, where she would go to read books with her family.
“I’m proud to be here to congratulate you all on your success.” she said.
Several students from Twin Lakes welding classes were on hand for the ribbon cutting as well. They will be making metal structures for the trail head showing the history of the area and its indigenous roots.
There are benches places around the plaza in honor of generous donors and the pavilion is named for David and Stacey Diener because of their support for the project. Twin Lakes Painting was thanked for donating the property for the trail head.