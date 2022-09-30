MONTICELLO — City and state officials gathered Friday morning at the Riverwalk Plaza for a ribbon cutting ceremony marking the beginning of the many phased project. The city’s redevelopment commission began a crowdfunding program with a goal of $50,000 to start the riverwalk project. Redevelopment Commission President Dan Oldenkamp said that goal was reached in a week, so they continued, raising the goal to $100,000. The campaign brought in $101,844 and the Indiana Housing & Community Development Authority (IHCDA) provided a matching grant.

Then COVID interrupted and delayed it, and he said the costs to build the pavilion increased “two-fold,” but “the city came together in an amazing fashion and let us know we need to get this built.”

