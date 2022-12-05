Chapman’s BBQ and Hog Roasting, 1430 North Main Street, Ste. B, Monticello; Inspected Oct. 5: One critical and five non-critical violations: No hand sink in prep area. To be corrected before opening. Need three-bay sink sealed to wall; Wall, ceiling and floor must be made to be easily cleanable; Area outside of building must be made accessible for roaster use; Bathroom door must have self-closure; Need to caulk three-bay sink and hand sink to the wall. To be corrected before opening.

Mi Pueblito, 112 West Fourth Street, Monon; Inspected Oct. 12: Five non-critical violations: Need self-closures on restroom doors before opening; Need a mop rack near mop sink before opening; All refrigeration and freezer units must have visible thermometers in the interior of each one; Certified Food Handler class is in process; Must return plan reviews and drawing of restaurant including location of all equipment and covering on floors, walls and ceilings. To be corrected before opening.

