Chapman’s BBQ and Hog Roasting, 1430 North Main Street, Ste. B, Monticello; Inspected Oct. 5: One critical and five non-critical violations: No hand sink in prep area. To be corrected before opening. Need three-bay sink sealed to wall; Wall, ceiling and floor must be made to be easily cleanable; Area outside of building must be made accessible for roaster use; Bathroom door must have self-closure; Need to caulk three-bay sink and hand sink to the wall. To be corrected before opening.
Mi Pueblito, 112 West Fourth Street, Monon; Inspected Oct. 12: Five non-critical violations: Need self-closures on restroom doors before opening; Need a mop rack near mop sink before opening; All refrigeration and freezer units must have visible thermometers in the interior of each one; Certified Food Handler class is in process; Must return plan reviews and drawing of restaurant including location of all equipment and covering on floors, walls and ceilings. To be corrected before opening.
El Tropical, 207 North Main Street, Monticello; Inspected Oct. 12: Two non-critical violations: All equipment such as bar equipment, seating, refrigeration must be in place; All refrigeration and freezer units must have visible thermometers on the interior of each unit. To be corrected before opening.
Subway, 1518 North Sixth Street, Monticello; Inspected Nov. 1: No violations this inspection.
Main Street Petroleum, Inc., 723 South Main Street, Monticello; Inspected Nov. 2: One non-critical violation: Latch on walk-in cooler door needs repaired – not closing properly. To be corrected in 30 days.
Pit Stop Pantry, 5508 NW Shafer Drive, Monticello; Inspected Nov. 2: Two non-critical violations: Any equipment or food prep items being stored in kitchen area that are not being used need to be removed; Any food items being stored in kitchen area not being used or sold in the store must be removed. To be corrected by 30 days.
Chapman’s BBQ and Hog Roasting, 1430 North Main Street, Ste. B, Monticello; Inspected Nov. 3: All violations from previous inspection have been corrected.
Mi Pueblito, 112 West Fourth Street, Monon; Inspected Oct. 24: All violations from previous inspection have been corrected. Will need follow-up inspection before opening. Permit issued Nov. 4, 22.
Family Express #45, 429 North Market Street, Monon; Inspected Nov. 4: No violations this inspection.
Main Street Station, 912 South Main Street, Monticello; Inspected Nov. 7: No violations this inspection.
Dollar General #17967, 910 South Main Street, Monticello; Inspected Nov. 7: Two non-critical violations: No rack is provided for mops to be hung to air dry between use. To be corrected by 30 days. Floor, in storeroom, has debris. To be corrected by today.
La Pasodita Mexican Store, 1415 North Main Street, Monticello; Inspected Nov. 14: Two non-critical violations: Chest freezer, in deli-meat area, needs a thermometer; Wiping towels need to be stored in sanitizing solution between use. To be corrected by today.
Family Express, 211 South Prairie Street, Brookston; Inspected Nov. 14: No violations this inspection.
Pizza Hut, 1108 North Main Street, Monticello; Inspected Nov. 16: No violations this inspection.
McDonald’s #2956, 726 West Broadway Street, Monticello; Inspected Nov. 21: One critical, three non-critical and one repeat violation: Bottle of cleaner sitting above warmer and fryer in French fry area. To be corrected by today. Smoothie machine needs cleaned; Ceiling vents have debris; All refrigeration units need temperature measuring devices. To be corrected by today.
Rural King, 1004 North Main Street, Monticello; Inspected Nov. 21: No violations this inspection.
USA, 1515, North Main Street, Monticello; Inspected Nov. 22: No violations this inspection.
El Tropical, 207 North Main Street, Monticello; Inspected Nov. 23: Three non-critical violations: Sink in dishwashing area must be designated as a prep sink; Three-bay sink must be labeled as wash, rinse, and sanitize; All refrigeration units must have visible thermometers. To be corrected by today. Permit issued this date.
Rugie’s, 1210 North Sixth Street, Monticello; Inspected Nov. 30: No violations this inspection.
Whiskey and Wine Saloon, 4986 White Point Drive, Monticello; Inspected Nov. 30: No violations this inspection.