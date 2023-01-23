MONON — The North White High School Health Science 1 class, Intro to Health Careers, has been working hard on a plan for a cardiac chain of survival. With this plan, the school enacted a drill Friday morning in the presence of two representatives from the Project ADAM organization. After the drill, the school was presented with a banner naming the school a Project ADAM Heart Safe School.
Project ADAM was begun in the name of Adam Lemel, who in 1999 collapsed and died while playing basketball at his high school. He was 17 years old. He suffered a sudden cardiac arrest. An AED, automated external defibrillator, could have saved his life. His parents collaborated with Children’s Wisconsin to create the program in their son’s memory.
Riley Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis sponsors the Project ADAM program. Paramedic Nicholas Hogan and Dr. Adam Kean came to Monon to witness the drill and to award the school with the banner and new designation.
In October, the class of students, many planning a career in healthcare, began the process with the assistance of Hogan. Melanie Crawford, a freshman in the class, explained the process the class took to reach the goal. Crawford plans to be an EMT or paramedic, or take a “super long” time to be a surgeon.
The class of 17 students split into five groups. The first group located the AED boxes throughout the middle/senior high school building and also sent a letter to IU Health asking for a donation of another AED unit for the east wing of the school.
The students created a demographic form for teachers and staff to fill out that includes emergency contacts, and had them placed in a safe place in case it is ever needed. Student information is already in the system.
Another group revamped the AED instructions into a shorter version and placed them next to each of the AED boxes. AED signs were placed around the school pointing the way to each of the box locations.
The students sent an e-mail to the local EMS (emergency medical services) with a map of the school and the location of the doors so they will know which one to enter if called to the school.
The last group sent emails to all team members asking if they’d be willing to be on the team and what their jobs will be.
For the drill, the cafeteria doors were used for the EMS to enter. Two people manned the door to assist the ambulance medics into the building. The plan starts with taking the AED out of the box, which sets off an alarm. A call is placed to 911 and CPR is started while someone prepares the AED connection to the victim. The machine will tell if a shock is needed or not and will count compressions during CPR. It instructs every step in the life saving process and this continues until EMS arrives and takes over.
Dr. Kean said, “It is not statutory in Indiana to have AEDs in schools. You have to practice. You can’t just have AEDs hanging on the wall.” He said there is a bill at the statehouse to get AEDs in schools.
“I wish we could replicate this everywhere,” he said after the drill was completed. He suggested this class of students could go out and show how they did it to other schools.
“You succeeded in your plan,” Hogan said. “It takes work and you have to bring people to the table. You all did that!”
Health Careers teacher Jennifer Owens said they plan to go to the elementary school next to put a plan together for that building and to run drills there also.
A student tasked with keeping track of the time for each step from the time the victim is found and the call is placed. For this drill, CPR was started within 2 minutes and the AED attached at 3 minutes 5 seconds. As soon as the person was found, the emergency response was activated. Teacher Jim Scott volunteered to be the victim for the drill. CPR and the AED was used on a practice dummy to avoid injury to Scott, who remained down near the dummy.
Once EMS arrived, the school responders were able to pass along the information about how long CPR was performed, how many shocks were administered, and other important information they would need.
After receiving the banner and discussing the process and how they accomplished the plan, the students were rewarded with cupcakes. They also spent some time learning more about the AED and reviewing how to place the pads on the victim.
They talked about a recent incident during a basketball game at Twin Lakes, where a person in the bleachers had a cardiac event. It was a North White graduate who started CPR. He had gone through the health careers program.