MONON — The North White High School Health Science 1 class, Intro to Health Careers, has been working hard on a plan for a cardiac chain of survival. With this plan, the school enacted a drill Friday morning in the presence of two representatives from the Project ADAM organization. After the drill, the school was presented with a banner naming the school a Project ADAM Heart Safe School.

Project ADAM was begun in the name of Adam Lemel, who in 1999 collapsed and died while playing basketball at his high school. He was 17 years old. He suffered a sudden cardiac arrest. An AED, automated external defibrillator, could have saved his life. His parents collaborated with Children’s Wisconsin to create the program in their son’s memory.

Trending Food Videos