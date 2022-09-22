MONON — A crowd gathered at the west side of the North White High School Wednesday evening to honor philanthropist Joe R. Hahn, naming the new career center in his name. Hahn, a graduate of Monon High School in 1951, left the town at age 18, but never forgot his hometown or his alma mater.
Hahn has provided funds to the Community Foundation of White County to establish the “North White Trades Education” fund, which will assist students in furthering education in vocational opportunities. He also contributed funds for the high school to purchase equipment for the expansion of the CTE program.
Wednesday, Hahn, who lives in Albuquerque, where he built a successful business selling cabinets and doors, cut the ribbon on the new trades center and had a tour of the classrooms he helped establish.
According to the Community Foundation, he has provided gifts that will bring his total investment to at least $1,000,000.
School Board President Jim White said, “This evening is another step in looking to the future of our students,” he said, explaining Superintendent Nick Eccles and the school board were tasked with adding to the career training curriculum without taking away from the academic studies. He said the school currently offers diesel mechanics, building trades, health careers, culinary arts, agriculture and business with plans to add plumbing, electrical, HVAC and cosmetology courses in the near future.
Community Foundation Executive Director Lucy Dold said, “What a privilege and a joy it has been to get to know you and your family, Joe, your story, your legacy.
“Thank you for sharing your legacy with us in this very special way,” she said. “A lot of people had to come together to make this day possible and I think that’s something beautiful about White County; we know how to come together to uplift our community.”
Former foundation executive director, Leslie Goss, said Hahn had called the foundation asking what he could do for the trades at North White. She told him she would look into it and get back to him. She called Eccles, who said he had a “few ideas.”
“It’s been an aligning of the stars,” she said, “A lot of energy, a lot of dedication; you’ve made a lot of things happen for future generations.”
Eccles came to the podium next and said Hahn is the largest benefactor of any kind in the history of North White. “Through his philanthropy, we have the most up to date equipment and learning environments to learn the hands-on in many of the programs that are in need and in demand in today’s workforce.”
Hahn has left funds for scholarships for the students to further their education in these skills, he said. “Your philanthropy will definitely be felt for generations to come,” he concluded.
Hahn thanked everyone for coming before cutting the ribbon to the new center named in his honor. He then took a tour of the Joe R. Hahn Career Center and spent time speaking with many in the crowd.
Hahn attended Purdue for one year before entering the Army serving time in Korea. He then settled in Albuquerque building his business for 30 years before retiring and selling his company. Then he and his wife owned a marina for 10 years.
In an article that appeared in the Herald Journal in November 2021, Goss wrote, “Having worked with hundreds of employees in a hands-on business during his lifetime, Joe passionately believes in creating educational opportunities within our local schools that can prepare our students for the workforce.”