MONON — A crowd gathered at the west side of the North White High School Wednesday evening to honor philanthropist Joe R. Hahn, naming the new career center in his name. Hahn, a graduate of Monon High School in 1951, left the town at age 18, but never forgot his hometown or his alma mater.

Hahn has provided funds to the Community Foundation of White County to establish the “North White Trades Education” fund, which will assist students in furthering education in vocational opportunities. He also contributed funds for the high school to purchase equipment for the expansion of the CTE program.

