Hebron, Indiana — Northwestern Indiana Telephone Co. (NITCO) announced this week that it is a founding partner of Indiana’s newest fiber network, Hoosier Net, LLC.
According to information from NITCO, the company is a consortium of internet service providers that will provider carriers and enterprise companies access to thousands of miles of fiber throughout the state of Indiana. In all, 17 companies in Indiana and Ohio created the network.
Hoosier Net will focus on offering high-speed fiber-optic backbone capabilities to owners, telecommunications providers, and direct commercial clients such as hospitals, schools, and government institutions.
NITCO will anchor the northwest corner of the state and provide access to Hoosier Net through its extensive fiber network that crosses Lake, Porter, Newton and Jasper counties.
NITCO President Tom Long had this to say: “We are very pleased that NITCO can play an integral role in partnering with Hoosier Net and providing access to critical fiber infrastructure. Indiana is the Crossroads of America and that includes thousands of miles of fiber infrastructure that is now available to carriers and ISP’s to bring broadband access to Hoosiers.”
Currently, NITCO serves over 8,000 business and residential customers in Lake, Porter, Newton and Jasper counties with its internet, voice and TV service.
NITCO (Northwestern Indiana Telephone Company, Inc.) is Northwest Indiana’s premier provider of High Speed Broadband, Television, and Telephone service. www.NITCO.com