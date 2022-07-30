NIPSCO logo

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. – Northern Indiana Public Service Company LLC (NIPSCO) received a decision from the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission (IURC) to adjust its natural gas rates, effective Sept. 1, 2022. The utility, which has been Indiana’s lowest cost natural gas provider on average over the last 10 years, will phase in the newly approved rates over a two-step process expected in Sept. 2022 and March 2023 – with the majority of the increase occurring in September.*

“Customers expect service that is dependable and rates at the lowest cost possible,” said Mike Hooper, NIPSCO’s President and Chief Operating Officer. “This balanced outcome demonstrates a positive path toward continued investments in essential resources that will support safe operations, upgrading aging infrastructure and enhancing our customers’ experience.”

Tags

Trending Food Videos