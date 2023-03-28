The Twin Lakes Next Generation Youth Advocates have received a grant to
improve a space in downtown Monticello through the IHCDA (Indiana Housing
and Community Development Authority). They will be reaching out to many
businesses with a personal visit in the next few weeks looking for support
for their project.
This project is completely student driven and these student leaders want to
make a difference in their community, let's show them our support!
Mayor Cathy Gross said, "I hope you will consider helping in their fundraising efforts." A link to a crowdfunding website and more information about their project is below.
Now Playing... Monticello!
A Creating Places Campaign…This is a matching grant from the Indiana
Housing and Community Development Authority!
Monticello Mayor's Youth Council, *Next Generation Youth Advocates (NGYA), *are
participating in the My Community My Vision program and need your help to
rejuvenate a small courtyard, setting the stage for a new and improved
gathering space for our community.
This space will be designed by young people with a fresh perspective. *This
will allow us to make a space that is vibrant, fun, and welcoming to all. We
also intend to improve the safety of the area so that it can be accessible
to all ages. With your support, we can make this space the 'star' of our
downtown!"
Here's how you can help!
Make a donation today! Any amount helps. The Indiana Housing and Community
Development Authority will provide a matching grant of $10,000 but only if
we meet our goal! To give online just click the SUPPORT button on this
page or choose a rewards level.
If you prefer to give offline by cash or check please make/drop mail
donations to Mayor's Youth Council Fund, 124 W Washington St.
Monticello, Indiana 47960.
If you have questions or inquiries please contact Carol Conrad at
Why It's Important
Mayor Cathy Gross said, “In our community, the movie theater offers a unique opportunity for people to engage with each other and many young people use the space to come together following a show making it a prime location for improvement. By adding color and freshening up the space it will invite people to stay a bit longer, visit more businesses and find more opportunities to connect. We also hope the area can be used as a nice lunch spot for surrounding business owners. Families could also use the spot to gather and allow children to play on improved surfaces."