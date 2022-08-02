Taking oath of office

Mayor Cathy Gross gives the oath of office to Courtney Dyer, with help from her son Bodie, at the city council meeting Monday night. She is the newest paramedicine professional on the city's Mobile Integrated Health program.

 Photo by Cheri Shelhart

MONTICELLO — Mayor Cathy Gross welcomed the newly hired paramedicine nurse to the Mobile Integrated Health program and gave her the oath of office at the Monticello City Council meeting Monday night. Courtney Dyer has 12 years of experience working with obstetrics and will be working in that capacity with the program. She was approved for hire at the Board of Public Works meeting prior to the city council meeting.

“It truly is a privilege to invite new young professionals to our city,” Gross said.

