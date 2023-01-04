MONTICELLO — New council member, David Roth, and two officers for the Monticello Police Department took their oaths of office Tuesday night at the first city council meeting of the new year. Before any official business began, Mayor Cathy Gross gave the oath of office to David Roth, who is replacing Dan Oldenkamp, to fill out the term for his district.
New full time officer, Edgar Estudillo and part-time officer Nick Beever were also sworn in by Gross. They were each welcomed to the department by the council members with fellow officers and family there to witness and applaud their new positions.
Police Chief Jeremy Kyburz gave an update on Capt. Stroup, who was injured in a motor vehicle accident while on duty. Kyburz said his stitches are out and he is beginning physical therapy. He also reported two officers have qualified for firearms, including Beever.
The council heard reports from each of the city’s department heads beginning with Mitch Billue of the parks department. Billue said the 1st Day Hike had two people show up and he and his wife had a nice walk. He also reported a donation was given to replace light displays that were stolen last month. The woman who made the donation said her children go to daycare near the displays and missed seeing them lit up in the morning when they arrived. She ordered the displays and is having them delivered to the department.
Street Department Superintendent Frank Arthur said there had been a “little” snow before Christmas and they spent 73 man hours plowing over a five day period. Although snow totals were low, the gusting wind kept them busy during that time. He said they are removing the Christmas decorations around town, and once that’s complete, they will start picking up trees.
“No trucks” signs have been posted on Iroquois St. between Washington and Broadway, where semi trucks have been “tearing up the curbs” on the road they are not supposed to be on.
He also said with temperatures going up and down, people can expect to see potholes and they will be looking for them as well. Kyburz commended the department for their keeping the streets clear. “We had very few issues,” he said.
Water main breaks were the topic of discussion for Wade Cohagan, water superintendent, with two breaks, one on Christmas Day near the high school and another on New Year’s Day. Gross said it was more than “a couple water leaks.” The men were in the ground with water coming at them in subzero weather. “I personally thank all of you for that,” she said.
Fire Chief Galen Logan reported new personnel have been hired and began orientation Monday and the Monon station will be staffed on Jan. 9.
The council chose to keep Dan Oldenkamp and Holly Moore as their appointments on the Monticello Redevelopment Commission with Councilman Ken Houston voting nay. He said he thought the council’s appointment to the board should represent the council’s opinions on redevelopment. Mayor Gross kept Courtney Bradshaw as her appointment to the commission.
Bill Cheever was chosen to continue his role as council president with Houston abstaining from the vote.
Council liaisons, whom the department heads can go to if they need to communicate to the council, were assigned. Cheever explained that the department heads can speak to any council member, but the liaisons are there to help as well. “You are free to talk to or contact any council member, even if they’re not your liaison,” Cheever told them. Gross said they can call her as well.
Houston said he thinks the council should rotate a department every year, however, he was outvoted in that opinion when he brought it up last year.
Cheever is the liaison for the fire department, with Kim Kramer for the police, Houston for streets, Pepples for parks and Roth for utilities (water and waste water).