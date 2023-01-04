MONTICELLO — New council member, David Roth, and two officers for the Monticello Police Department took their oaths of office Tuesday night at the first city council meeting of the new year. Before any official business began, Mayor Cathy Gross gave the oath of office to David Roth, who is replacing Dan Oldenkamp, to fill out the term for his district.

New full time officer, Edgar Estudillo and part-time officer Nick Beever were also sworn in by Gross. They were each welcomed to the department by the council members with fellow officers and family there to witness and applaud their new positions.

