Story courtesy Carroll County Comet
The Carroll County Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) Program expanded to include the White County CASA Program in 2019. The joint venture is called the Carroll/White CASA Program and is operating in both counties in “high gear.” Coordinator Sue Hartman told the Comet the program is currently helping 124 children from 57 cases. There are 20 to 29 active volunteer CASAs and nine of them have more than one case.
“You can see how we continue to have the need for more CASAs in both counties,” Hartman said. “We still need to grow our program in order to assist all of the children and families in both Carroll and White counties.”
A total of four new CASAs were sworn into the program last week after receiving nearly 40 hours of training. Because there are two counties involved, there are also two judges involved. Carroll Superior Court Judge Troy Hawkins, who has been on the bench for three years, swore in new CASAs Gayle Conner, Tom Hedde and Ruth Miller. CASA Angela Bieghler was sworn in by White County Circuit Court Judge Jason Thompson, who has been on the bench since 2019. Both sets of CASAs will help families in both counties.
New CASA Conner, who teaches elementary students at Delphi Community Elementary School said she is excited to begin her CASA duties.
“This position is a really good fit for me,” she said. “I enjoy working with youth and their families and this is a place that I can really be helpful. I want to build relationships with children in a lasting manner and I want to support children and their families.”
Hedde, who teaches special education to students at Delphi Community School Corporation (DCSC), said he was impressed with the training he received to become a CASA volunteer. He said he ran into Hartman who mentioned becoming a CASA to him and he decided this was something he would like to accomplish.
Miller said she is a former substitute teacher and she understands children need a voice in court proceedings and in other areas of their lives. She said she plans to become that voice for those she helps.
Judge Hawkins said he likes to see a good listener and someone who genuinely cares for families and children in a CASA. He said most CASAs are confident in their ability to talk and communicate and he appreciates those qualities.
Bieghler, who was sworn in in White County told the Comet she wants to represent the voiceless in the system.
“I can be that voice,” she said.
Bieghler, a Delphi resident, is also in the education system. She worked at DCSC as a counselor for several years until this year, when she moved to the Tippecanoe County School Corporation to teach.
Judge Thompson said he welcomed the program because he believes “it was needed.” He said White County had Guardian Ad Litems, however they were not able to give the hours of service to the families like CASAs can because they are attorneys.
“I hope we can continue to grow this program,” Thompson said. “CASAs are people who want to be involved and I appreciate their detailed reports about the children and the families.”
“Those reports really paint a picture for me,” he continued. “Because of their training, CASAs are usually very knowledgeable.”
“We are so thankful for our four new CASA volunteers and the experience they bring to our program,” Hartman said. “But we still need to grow our program in order to assist all of the children in Carroll and White counties.” Hartman said she is in the process of contacting everyone who expressed interest in the program at the county fair and Old Settlers this summer. She said it is her hope to offer another CASA class this fall.
“I hope to allow the volunteers the opportunity to only have one case at a time,” Hartman said. “At this time, that is just not possible.”
Hartman advised some CASAs are retired, some work full or part- time and some are stay at home parents. She said some volunteers are young and some are older.
“But all CASAs are here because they care and they want to make a difference in the lives of our children,” Hartman concluded.
Hartman can be reached via email at carrollwhitecasa@gmail.com or by telephone or text at (765) 202-1694 with questions or to register for the next class.