WHITE COUNTY — The National Weather Service confirmed two tornados came into the county on Friday, March 31. The severe weather occurred near the 49th anniversary of the tornado that damaged much of Monticello, April 3, 1974.
The first confirmed tornado, rated an EF0, touched down in an open field south of W. Smithson Rd and west of South County Rd. 75W near Chalmers. It traveled for 1.3 miles. Field investigators noted significant damage as it passed to the north/northeast, running parallel to 75 West causing minor damage before lifting south of CR 100 S. Maximum winds are estimated at 80 to 85 mph with a width of 125 yards.
The tornado snapped a wind turbine blade off of a tower, damaged pole barns and two empty silos, throwing them into an empty field north of Smithson Rd.
Davis Farms on Smithson Road lost two hog barns and the silos. They were busy cleaning up debris scattered across open fields, cleaning up the damaged barns and grain from one damaged silo that was full.
The second confirmed tornado came into the county from Benton County, and lifted four miles northwest of Badger Grove. That tornado had an EF2 rating, with estimated peak winds of 115 mph, and a track of 15.18 miles on the ground and was 400 yards wide.
The tornado damaged a manufactured home near West CR 900 S, and south US 231. The home was moved off of its undercarriage according to the NWS. A second manufactured home in the same area was destroyed. A large tree fell onto a home in the 14000 block of IN 18. This tornado also damaged farm outbuildings.
Emergency Management Director Chris Springer said the damage done from Wolcott through Monon and east will most likely remain classified as straight line winds. Damage was done across the county too over 300 utility poles with most of the poles belonging to Carroll White REMC. As of Wednesday morning, the utility company had restored power to all but 5 customers. Springer said it takes three to five hours per pole to repair.
He said those who have lost food due to the long lasting power outage can call the White County Food Pantry at 574-583-2232 or call the United Way, 574-583-6544 for assistance.
The White County Airport, which monitors wind gusts recorded gusts of 23 to 28 mph on Friday night and sustaining winds of 32 mph with gusts up to 43 mph into early Saturday morning.
The website, https://www.weather.gov/iwx/20230331_TornadoSevereWxOutbreak, has updates as the investigation into the severe weather continues. In summary the NWS wrote, “Summary of the March 31st, 2023 Severe Weather Outbreak across Northern Indiana, Southern Lower Michigan, and Northwest Ohio. This website will be updated as new information becomes available. As of 6 pm EDT April 4th, 2023, we have had multiple storm survey teams look over storm damage, videos, and photos for harder hit areas to determine if it was from straight line winds vs tornadoes, and what the estimated wind speeds/tornado rankings are. They spent Saturday, April 1st, Sunday, April 2nd, and Monday, April 3rd out looking at damage and have completed all surveys. If any additional surveys have to be done from the March 31, 2023, we will provide updates as needed.
“As of 6 p.m. EDT April 4, we can confirm 13 tornadoes in our forecast area from the March 31, 2023 tornado outbreak. That is the most tornadoes in a single severe weather event since the August 24, 2016 tornado outbreak, which spawned 14 tornadoes in our forecast area.”