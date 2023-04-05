WHITE COUNTY — The National Weather Service confirmed two tornados came into the county on Friday, March 31. The severe weather occurred near the 49th anniversary of the tornado that damaged much of Monticello, April 3, 1974.

The first confirmed tornado, rated an EF0, touched down in an open field south of W. Smithson Rd and west of South County Rd. 75W near Chalmers. It traveled for 1.3 miles. Field investigators noted significant damage as it passed to the north/northeast, running parallel to 75 West causing minor damage before lifting south of CR 100 S. Maximum winds are estimated at 80 to 85 mph with a width of 125 yards.