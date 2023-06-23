Chesterton Women's Art Show featured Artist

Doris Myers of Wheatfield is the featured artist at this year's Chesterton Women's Art Show, which runs through July 1, at the Chesterton Art Center in Chesterton, Ind.

 Provided

Myers, who celebrated her 101st birthday last November, has led a long and remarkable life. She has been largely motivated by her love of art, creating, and sharing that love with her (former) students, patrons, and her local community. She has lived in rural Wheatfield all her adult life, with her late husband Rich and her four grown children, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and recently great-great grandchildren. Her life has been one of setting and reaching her many goals.

