BROOKSTON — Around 1:30 p.m. Thursday aftrnoono, neighbors to Justin Blankenship saw smoke coming from the rear of his home located at 504 Third St. Investigations are continuing, said Rex Halsema Jr., Brookston Volunteer Fire Captain. The fire was isolated to the kitchen and back porch area.
Brookston residents pulled together and directed traffic off Third Street/State Road 18, protecting traffic and hydrant access as the volunteer department members arrived and suited up. Delphi, Battleground, Chalmers and Monticello fire departments assisted while White County Sheriff’s Department ran traffic control on State Road 18.