MONTICELLO — On Aug. 22, at approximately 9:17 p.m., the White County Communications Center received a 911 call of an unresponsive 2-year old child at a residence on Oakview Drive in Monticello.
A short time later, Monticello Police Officer Tyler Cosgray and Officer Matthew Powell, along with paramedics with the Monticello Fire/Ambulance Service arrived at the residence. The child was inside and found to be unresponsive. The child was transported by ambulance to the IU Health Arnett Hospital in Lafayette and later transferred by medical helicopter to Riley Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis.