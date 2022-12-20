Oldenkamp takes council seat

Monticello Mayor Cathy Gross welcomes Dan Oldenkamp to the Monticello City Council after Oldenkamp took the oath of office Jan. 4, 2022. He is leaving the council with David Roth replacing him in January.

 File Photo

MONTICELLO — The Monticello City Council held a public hearing for a proposed water rate increase to be done in phases over the next four years beginning in 2023. Mayor Cathy Gross said, “None of us like to raise water rates; however, we need to do this to make sure that our utility can provide the services our consumers pay for.”

The initial rate increase will begin March 1, 2023 with an increase of about $3.50 per month for the average household. Then each March for the three years after, the rate will increase about $.80 each March through 2026.

