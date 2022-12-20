MONTICELLO — The Monticello City Council held a public hearing for a proposed water rate increase to be done in phases over the next four years beginning in 2023. Mayor Cathy Gross said, “None of us like to raise water rates; however, we need to do this to make sure that our utility can provide the services our consumers pay for.”
The initial rate increase will begin March 1, 2023 with an increase of about $3.50 per month for the average household. Then each March for the three years after, the rate will increase about $.80 each March through 2026.
The public was invited to comment; however, there were none. Councilman Ken Houston asked that the amount of the increases be brought up so the public could know what the increase will be. Financial Consultant from Baker Tilly, Jessica Lynch, joining the meeting via Zoom, said what the average increase would be.
Gross said the city compared to others of similar size with our usage will not be among the highest rates. “We’re still going to be below the average,” she said.
Councilman Doug Pepples said, “The reason they’ve been able to keep costs down is largely because of the water department efforts to monitor their expenses and do the best they can to minimize the impact on our citizens, so I give a lot of kudos to the water department.”
The council voted unanimously for the increase.
The council voted on transfers and encumbrances to finish out the year and to start a new year. When voting on encumbrances, which is moving money from this year’s budget into the next, Houston objected to $13,000 for the clerk/treasurer’s office to pay for improvements suggested in an audit of the city’s Human Resources. With his nay vote, the vote count was 4-1 for the encumbrances, which also included money for police department to purchase two new patrol vehicles and equip them as well as other equipment the department needs; the street department will use funds to purchase a new leaf truck, which was approved by the council at a previous meeting; and the parks department will use encumbered funds towards developing the next 5-year master plan.
Gross thanked all the city employees for their “dedicated service for another year,” and Councilman Dan Oldenkamp for the year he spent on the council.
Oldenkamp announced last month he will vacate the seat at the end of the year. He took over the council seat from Ralph Widmer who resigned with two years left on his term. Oldenkamp was sworn into the council on Jan. 4 of this year. He will be replaced by David Roth, who will finish the last year of the term.
Oldenkamp said it had been an enjoyable year and he wished he could continue, but circumstances didn’t allow that to be. “You left your mark in your short time on the council,” said George Loy, the city’s attorney. “You are a friend of Monticello.”
The next meeting will be Tuesday, Jan. 3, at 6 p.m. due to the holiday. Meetings are held on the first and third Monday of each month, unless it’s a holiday.