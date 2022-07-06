MONTICELLO — The Monticello City Council met on Tuesday in a regular meeting postponed by one day due to the Fourth of July holiday. Police Chief Jason Ligenfelter informed the board that during the day Tuesday, while assisting the fire department on a structure fire, he was informed the department’s servers were crashing. Over the last eight hours, they had lost half of the servers, which also serves the clerk/treasurer and other city offices.
He gave the council a couple of choices to handle the matter as quickly as possible. The first option was to spend $1,000 for a refurbished system that is in stock but comes with no warranty or guarantee that it will fix the problem, or they could do a complete restructure of the city’s two servers, making them one, for $13,600 plus a $1,300 per month fee for cloud storage. He said the IT committee had discussed a this choice, but had not gotten to the point of recommending their proposal to the council and hadn’t met in some time.
Ligenfelter said the server “sounds like a freight train,” and he didn’t know how long it would be before it crashed completely. Although half of the server was lost, he said it had been backed up so they didn’t lose any information.
Councilman Ken Houston proposed spending the $1,000 to do a quick fix and have the IT committee hold an emergency meeting to come up with a proposal for a permanent solution. He said $1,000 was a “drop in the bucket” for IT issues. Mayor Cathy Gross explained the IT committee had tabled the matter wanting to find the best deal while also wanting to wait until the current contract end was closer. She said they had hoped it would last until then.
“By the sound of it, it won’t last long,” Lingenfelter said. He also reminded them there was a possibility the fix wouldn’t work. “It gets really ugly if that thing craps out.”
Councilman Dan Oldenkamp commented he was not a “big fan” of patching it up, and suggested they do this immediately and get the committee together immediately as well. After reviewing the members of the committee, they determined that half of the members were on vacation until next week.
The council voted 4-0 to approve the $1,000 fix.
During department reports, the council was informed pavement in front of the Baptist Church on S. Beach Dr. is collapsing, and several small sinkholes are beginning to the east as well. The collapse of the road may be caused by improper compaction, but an engineer would need to make that determination. Commonwealth Engineering will send someone to inspect the problem areas.
Fire Chief Galen Logan reminded all that they are in a dry spell and open burning could cause major issues as well as fireworks. “People have to be very careful,” he said. Over the holiday weekend, they responded to eight rescue calls, two water rescues and one fire in a dumpster due to fireworks.
He said the department has received many calls asking if they fill pools. They do not.
He reported the department had responded to a basement fire on June 30., with assistance from the Idaville and Reynolds fire departments, which also responded to the earlier fire Tuesday on N. Dewey St. The temperature was very hot at that fire and crews were rotated frequently. The White County EMA brought water and Gatorade to keep the firefighters hydrated.
In other business, the council approved a resolution in support of the Twin Lakes Solar Farm Project. The city’s approval is required since the project is within a half-mile of the city limits. Gross praised the relationship the council has with the county to make this a “win-win” for the city and the county.