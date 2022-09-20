MONTICELLO — Clerk/treasurer Jim Mann announced at the city council meeting Monday night that he will not be seeking reelection, but will finish out his term of office through 2023. “I will not be seeking reelection as clerk/treasurer,” he told the council. “I will serve out my term. There’s a lot of work yet to do.”

Mayor Cathy Gross acknowledged his years in office and said she was grateful he wasn’t leaving office right away. Mann was elected to the position in November of 2014. Before that, he held a seat on the city council since 1999.

