MONTICELLO — Clerk/treasurer Jim Mann announced at the city council meeting Monday night that he will not be seeking reelection, but will finish out his term of office through 2023. “I will not be seeking reelection as clerk/treasurer,” he told the council. “I will serve out my term. There’s a lot of work yet to do.”
Mayor Cathy Gross acknowledged his years in office and said she was grateful he wasn’t leaving office right away. Mann was elected to the position in November of 2014. Before that, he held a seat on the city council since 1999.
Mann later explained he has decided to make a change in his life. His wife Rachel has retired and he plans to semi-retire. “I hold a real estate license and would like to spend more time in that area. We want to travel more and spend time with our family (including three wonderful granddaughters).”
Also during the city council meeting, the city was presented a painting by former waste water super Adam Downey. He brought a limited edition print of his original painting, “Glacial, a color study of blues.” He said it wasn’t a gift to the city but a “perpetual loan.” Downey, who lives in Ohio, is a consultant for the city, and had been at the previous meeting of the Board of Public Works.
In other business, the council approved a request from Mitch Billeau of the city’s parks department to apply for a Community Foundation Grant to help fund a feasibility study on repairing or replacing the pool. The foundation grant is up to $20,000.
The council discussed the MakeMyMove partnership with White County through the economic development organization. The partnership is an opportunity for the county to recruit remote workers to the community. Economic Development Director Randy Mitchell said they would recruit remote workers like they recruit businesses, having them apply, interview and be vetted. The workers would be given an incentive to move to White County or Monticello and the money comes from the RDC. The hope is the remote worker will bring a spouse who will work in the community as well as children who will enroll in the schools.
Councilman Ken Houston said he was skeptical at first, but after hearing good things from other communities that have this program, he said it is a novel idea and a positive approach.
The decision to be included in the partnership will be made by the Board of Works at a special meeting on Oct. 3.
Mayor Cathy Gross announced a ribbon cutting will take place at the River Walk Plaza on Friday, Sept. 30, at 10 a.m.