Local news

MONTICELLO — Just after 8 p.m. Sunday evening, the White County Communications Center received a call from homeowners in the 500 block of South Bluff St. reporting a fire in their home.

Monticello Fire Department arrived a short time later and found a moderate amount of smoke exiting the front door of the residence. The home’s occupants and pets had safely exited and were uninjured in the fire.

