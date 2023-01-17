MONTICELLO — Just after 8 p.m. Sunday evening, the White County Communications Center received a call from homeowners in the 500 block of South Bluff St. reporting a fire in their home.
Monticello Fire Department arrived a short time later and found a moderate amount of smoke exiting the front door of the residence. The home’s occupants and pets had safely exited and were uninjured in the fire.
Firefighters began a search and interior attack of the fire, extinguishing one bedroom that was heavily involved in fire as well as some fire extension into a second room. The fire was quickly brought under control by the crews from Monticello Engine 3 and Truck 21.
A total of seven Monticello Fire Department apparatus and 16 personnel responded to the fire, along with requested aid from Reynolds and Idaville Fire Departments, who each responded with an engine and eight to 10 personnel; as they do each time there is a working structure fire in the City of Monticello.
The residents are currently residing with family members until repairs can be made to the home.