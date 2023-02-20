MONTICELLO — The Mayor’s Advisory Council for ADA has events planned for March to honor Disablility Awareness Month. Activities include art displays, story hours, wheelchair basketball, Social Services Fair, a walk and an arts awards reception.
In January, students in Twin Lakes Schools were invited to provide artwork for display during March with a due date of Jan. 11. On Jan. 18, the entries were judged and winners chosen. There are first through third place awards for each school. The first place art will be made into a banner to hang along Main Street from March 1 to March 31. The actual art will be on display first at the Monticello-Union Twp. Library from March 1 to 16 during open hours.
After being on display in the library, the art will go on display in the West Bays at city hall, 120 W. Washington St. from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. or by appointment. On March 23, at 5:30 p.m., the Arts & Awards Reception will be held in the West Bays to recognize the artists and their work.
With additional community support this year, last year’s banners will be displayed along Broadway St. This will be an annual display. When the banners have made their annual rounds, the banners will go to the artist or sponsors.
A banner will be hung at the gazebo in the courthouse plaza displaying some of the second place artwork.
During the month, celebrity readers will read during Awareness Month Story Hour at the library on March 7 at 10 a.m. with Fire Chief Galen Logan and Asst. Chief Craig Green reading, March 15 at 6 p.m. with Mayor Cathy Gross reading, and March 22 at 3:30 p.m. with Integrated Mobile Health Paramedic Nick Green reading.
A highlight of the month will be the Wheelchair Basketball and Social Services Fair on Thursday, March 9 in the Twin Lakes High School auxiliary gym. Parking for the auxiliary gym is on the west side of the high school and the door is #9.
The event begins at 5 p.m. with the Social Services and Transition Fair, which will run until 7 p.m. The Lafayette Spinners Wheelchair Basketball team will demonstrate their skills at playing basketball from a wheelchair, then the city departments will give it a try as they compete against each other including the annual Guns vs. Hoses competition.
The Aktion Club members will be recognized at 7 p.m. and new officers will be sworn in. The Aktion Club is sponsored by Kiwanis. Half-time activities begin at 7:10 with the city department tournament championship to follow. The event is free and donations will be accepted to support the Lafayette Spinners.
On March 16, the Walk a Mile in My Shoes event will be held to bring awareness to the difficulties disabilities bring. Participants will experience a disability to bring better understanding. Call to schedule an appointment at White Oaks Health Care, where the event is held.
The 12th annual F.R.E.E.D.O.M. event, organized by April Hurley will be held at the Burnettsville Beehive. The event is sponsored by the Wheels of Hope with support from Friends of Downtown Lafayette. ADA Coordinator Diane Bunnell said there were 250 people who attended last year’s event. It is free for individuals of all ages with any special need and their families and/or caregivers. The event features DJ Paul Hartwell and includes food, door prizes, vendors, activities, karaoke and dancing. It will be held on March 4 from 4 to 8 p.m. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. The Beehive is located at 500 S. Logan St. in Burnettsville.