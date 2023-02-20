Banners go up March 1

Banners of winning art work will be on display through the month of March along Main St. Last year's banners, including the one pictured, will be displayed along Broadway.

 Provided

MONTICELLO — The Mayor’s Advisory Council for ADA has events planned for March to honor Disablility Awareness Month. Activities include art displays, story hours, wheelchair basketball, Social Services Fair, a walk and an arts awards reception.

In January, students in Twin Lakes Schools were invited to provide artwork for display during March with a due date of Jan. 11. On Jan. 18, the entries were judged and winners chosen. There are first through third place awards for each school. The first place art will be made into a banner to hang along Main Street from March 1 to March 31. The actual art will be on display first at the Monticello-Union Twp. Library from March 1 to 16 during open hours.

