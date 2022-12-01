Police log

MONTICELLO — On Tuesday night, at approximately 11 p.m., a Monticello police officer and a White County Sheriff’s deputy collided as they were both responding to an emergency call. According to a press release from the Monticello Police Department, Captain Tony Stoup was transported to Franciscan health in Lafayette for non-life threatening injuries, then was transported to St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis for treatment. The sheriff’s deputy refused treatment at the scene.

