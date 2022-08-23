Mayor Cathy Gross

Mayor Gross

 File photo

INDIANAPOLIS – At its annual meeting held earlier this month in Carmel, the Indiana Conference of Mayors (ICOM) elected Monticello Mayor Cathy Gross president of the organization.  Gross took office immediately and will serve for one year in the position. 

“My fellow mayors inspire me in countless ways. That they chose me to lead this vital organization is an honor I accepted with so much enthusiasm. In this role, I look forward to being an aggressive advocate for Indiana’s cities among lawmakers and other state leaders, a promoter of continuing education among my peers, and hopefully, a source of support for every Hoosier mayor,” said Gross.

Tags

Trending Food Videos