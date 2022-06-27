MONTICELLO — Local resident James Cook, of Monticello, is planning a run for the land’s highest office in the 2024 election. Although he has never held a political office, he plans to head to the top running as a Republican candidate. “I’m running as an American first and a Republican second,” Cook said.
“I’m feeling my way through it,” he said. His first step is to get financing for his campaign. Bill Deibel is his campaign manager. “So far we’ve spend $.50,” he said. Fundraisers are being planned in the near future. His motto is “We the People, for the People, By the People.”
Cook was born and raised in Monon and is now a resident of Monticello. He attended Vincennes University as well as Indiana State and Purdue Universities. He retired in 2016 after knee replacement surgery.
“I’m a commoner,” he said. He wants to sanction China and Russia for hacking our computers, he said. He would also like to change the way policing is done by forming “Top Cops,” where all police officers in the 50 states and territories would become federal employees. He explained that if an officer is killed in the line of duty, the family would receive that officer’s pay for life.
“No more mamby-pamby stuff,” he said. If an officer kills an unarmed person, that officer should go to trial to determine if he/she is competent.
Cook would like to see gun companies sell automatic weapons only to the police and military, and not to civilians. That would also apply to the parts that would make a weapon automatic.
Cook said he though about running for president in 2016 until “Trump jumped in” ahead of him. “Biden is messing it up left and right. He’s sold military equipment and is giving money to the Taliban to feed the people in Afghanistan. Why is he doing this?”
He would also like to continue the emergency food stamps increased during the pandemic due to the high cost of groceries. “We should wait until inflation is under control,” he explained.
To help fix inflation, he would shut off selling oil to Mexico and bring it back to the USA.
On the abortion issue, Cook said he would allow abortion in the first trimester before there is a heartbeat, but after that, “it’s nothing but murder. I will hunt you down and take you to jail.”
Cook continued, “I would make it a federal hate crime if a baby is aborted after the first trimester for any reason except if it’s life threatening to the mother.”
On Social Security, he would enact a “Golden Oldies” law so anyone who has earned benefits will receive them. Anybody else, like illegals, he said, would not be eligible to receive benefits. “Congress needs to stop dipping in and taking money out of Social Security,” he said.
He would ban cities from claiming sanctuary for illegal aliens by cutting off funding if it continues. He would like to fix the fence and electrify it so if anyone touches it, they’ll get zapped.
“I want to bring all 50 states and our territories back together again. I want to tell them we stay together, fight together and win together,” he said. “I seriously want to do this presidency. I’m a real good salesman. I can sell a heater to someone in South America.”