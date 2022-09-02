FULTON COUNTY – On Aug. 29, at approximately 4:13 p.m., officers from the Indiana State Police and the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department responded to a single-vehicle crash at 9592 S. State Road 25, in which a Monticello man was injured.

The preliminary crash investigation by Trooper Dustin Rutledge revealed that Hunter Smolek, 22, Monticello, was driving a 2021 Ford F150 Supercrew pickup truck southbound on State Road 25 near 9592 South, when a tree from the west side of the road fell on top of the Ford, trapping Smolek.

