K9 Team competed

Monticello Police Officer Lt. Travis Clark and his partner Gil finished 3rd overall in narcotics team competition.

Monticello K9 Teams competed against 120 other K9 Teams from all over the United States at the 23rd Annual K9 Olympics over the last week.

Lt. Travis Clark and Gil finished third overall narcotics team, third in vehicle exterior narcotics search, third in tracking for man and third in luggage detection for narcotics.

