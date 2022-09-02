Monticello K9 Teams competed against 120 other K9 Teams from all over the United States at the 23rd Annual K9 Olympics over the last week.
Lt. Travis Clark and Gil finished third overall narcotics team, third in vehicle exterior narcotics search, third in tracking for man and third in luggage detection for narcotics.
Officer Chris Blake and Piet did not come home empty handed as they finished third in vehicle detection interior for narcotics.
Monticello Police Department stated, "It is truly difficult to even place in the top 10 in events at this event due to the level of talent that participates in the Olympics.
"We are very proud of our K9 Teams. Great job guys."
The department thanked the citizens who donated to their K9 program. "Without you, we would not be able to have a K9 program."