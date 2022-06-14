PHILIPPINE SEA (June 10, 2022) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Jarred Scifert, from Monticello, Indiana, directs an F/A-18E Super Hornet attached to the Eagles of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 115 through safety checks on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76).
The Eagles conduct carrier-based air strike and strike force escort missions, and ship, battle group, and intelligence collection operations. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Oswald Felix Jr.)