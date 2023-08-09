Community Paramedicine logo

MONTICELLO — At the meeting of the Monticello Board of Works it was announced the fire department has received a $330,000 grant to add a mental health specialist to the Mobile Integrated Health Care program, Nick Green, director of the program, said the grant will cover a full time person and a vehicle and equipment needed for that person.

Green said the grant will piggy back on the existing grant, which runs the program without the use of tax dollars. He said this will stretch the grant to the beginning of 2025. “It’s awesome to have a great team that allows me to do everything that we do,” he said. “We’re going to get another team member that will be able to work with the police department, just trying to make a difference.”

