MONTICELLO — At the meeting of the Monticello Board of Works it was announced the fire department has received a $330,000 grant to add a mental health specialist to the Mobile Integrated Health Care program, Nick Green, director of the program, said the grant will cover a full time person and a vehicle and equipment needed for that person.
Green said the grant will piggy back on the existing grant, which runs the program without the use of tax dollars. He said this will stretch the grant to the beginning of 2025. “It’s awesome to have a great team that allows me to do everything that we do,” he said. “We’re going to get another team member that will be able to work with the police department, just trying to make a difference.”
Green said that brings the total of grants to $745,000 the program has received in 16 months.
He asked the board to approve his request to advertise for the new position, which was granted.
Green said he has been on 467 house visits. He said there are 103 patients on the program.
So far, he said Medicare does not reimburse for these visits. He said they are researching with health care clinics to bill for the services, but so far, they are not able to bill Medicare or Medicaid.
Mayor Cathy Gross announced that the city’s program, run by Green, will be the focus of a film produced by AARP, which, she said “will be an important tool as we leverage both the federal and state to start funding .” She said the film will be seen nationally.
Columbia Southern University to offer college credits through paramedic training program
The fire department has been working towards becoming an accredited training site for paramedics to save money on sending firefighters to training elsewhere. They announced Monday evening that Columbia Southern University will give trainees college credit with the Monticello Fire Department as the “adjunct classroom” for the college. A memorandum of understanding was brought to the board for approval.
Columbia reviewed the curriculum and approved to give 30 hours of credit for the year long program. Students have to apply to the university, be accepted through them and pay the university for the credit hours. “It’s a partnership both ways,” Lt. Walther said. “We get to use them for their credit for accreditation and they get to use us as basically adjunct teachers for the program.”
He explained it’s one of the steps for the program to be accredited so if anyone wants to get an associates degree, they will be able to go through the university, although it isn’t necessary to do so.
The board also approved a request for affiliation agreements with Carroll County, Cass County, Purdue Fire Department and Tippecanoe Ambulance Service for paramedic training students to get clinical hours with them.
Gross thanked them for their hard work. “You make a difference,” she said.