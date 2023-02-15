MONTICELLO — The Twin Lakes Girls Basketball team took their second ride on the Monticello Fire ladder truck on Monday after advancing to play in the semi-state tournament this Saturday in LaPorte. The Twin Lakes ladies are a remarkable 27-0 as they prepare to face Hamilton Heights (20-5) at the Class 3A game at 10 a.m. CT in LaPorte. The second pairing is Tippecanoe Valley (22-3) and Fairfield (25-2) at 12 p.m. CT. The winner of game one and winner of game two will face off at 7:30 p.m. CT.
The Indiana High School Athletics Association is preparing to narrow the field of competition even further as the state finals are scheduled for Feb. 25 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in downtown Indianapolis, hosting each of the respective classes.