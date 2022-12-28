MONON — In August 2021, the county and the City of Monticello agreed to contract together to provide ambulance service for the county titled, “Monticello-White County Emergency Ambulance Service Contract,” which is valid through 2026. In June of this year, the contract went farther to provide a full-time satellite advance life support ambulance station in Monon.
The Monon agreement is an amendment to the original contract, and allows for the Monticello Fire Department to provide two firefighters, one a paramedic and one an EMT to staff the Monon station 24/7.
At the Dec. 19 meeting of the Monticello Board of Works approved the interlocal agreement with the county, Town of Monon and Monon Township to allow the two medics to assist with fire calls outside of the scope of emergency medical services, and to provide staff for the ambulance as well. The White County Commissioners agreed to the contract that morning, with the final parties, Monon and Monon Township to approve at their December meetings.
In the meantime, the Monon Fire Station has been going under some remodeling to allow for living quarters for the professional staff to move in and begin responding to emergency calls. Monon and Monon Township are responsible for providing the facility and all that is involved in maintaining the living quarters including high speed internet.
Men involved in the Jasper County Recovery House, a faith-based home for men who are addicted to drugs or alcohol, came to paint the interior of the Monon Fire Station as part of their recovery program.
The contract allows for the firefighters/medics to assist the volunteer Monon firefighters for fire calls; however, if there is a medical emergency, they will have to leave and respond to it, as that is their priority.
The contract also calls for Monon staff to temporarily fill in at Monticello should the city’s department run short on staffing.
The City of Monticello agreed to be responsible for the ambulance, while Monon and the township are responsible for the first response units. Monticello is also responsible for the employees assigned to Monon including workers’ compensation.
The ambulance, with a paramedic onboard, becomes an advanced life support unit (ALS), and will answer medical emergencies within Monon Township, a portion of Union Township west of Lake Shafer and north of County Rd. 375 North, a portion of Liberty Township on the west side of Lake Shafer and north of CR 800 North, and the east side of Lake Shafer north of 700 North, Cass Township north of CR 700 North, Honey Creek Township, north of CR 375 North and US Hwy 421 and areas west, north of US Hwy 24.
All four government entities will again review the contract in 2026 and all four must agree to it to continue.