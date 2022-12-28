MONON — In August 2021, the county and the City of Monticello agreed to contract together to provide ambulance service for the county titled, “Monticello-White County Emergency Ambulance Service Contract,” which is valid through 2026. In June of this year, the contract went farther to provide a full-time satellite advance life support ambulance station in Monon.

The Monon agreement is an amendment to the original contract, and allows for the Monticello Fire Department to provide two firefighters, one a paramedic and one an EMT to staff the Monon station 24/7.

