MONTICELLO — Business as usual was clear as Mayor Cathy Gross guided city department heads through the agenda Monday evening. Diane Bunnell, ADA Mayor’s Council representative shared that a bowl-athon has been scheduled for Aug. 19 to help raise funds for projects. Bunnell also stated that she’s been working with Lirio’s Rensselaer branch to develop a Kiwanis Aktion club, continuing to expand inclusive activities.
Resolution 2023-03 regarding bucket shakes was passed during Monday’s meeting, now providing some clarity for organizations who do them for fundraising.
Public Safety Director Bob Hickman gave an update on an update at a wastewater inspection sharing that the camera test revealed roots in the pathway, the blockage has been removed. He also asked the council to consider blanket permission to apply for all IPEP grants, noting the grant opportunities don’t always happen to coincide with City Council meeting schedule.
A similar blanket permission was granted for Community Foundation grants. While the council was down two members with Councilmen Ken Houston and Doug Pepple absent, Mayor Gross assured there was a quorum and votes could occur.
Street Department Superintendent Frank Arthur asked permission to continue with submitting a Community Crossings grant from the Indiana Department of Transportation. Projects coming up from the street department include the parking lot behind the post office and sidewalks along Harrison and Jefferson streets.
Police Chief Jeremy Kyburz shared that all of the officers are up to date on fire arms training and fall prevention training took place in May as well.
NJ properties DBA Jordan Manufacturing, Dave Jordan gave an update on how his business meets the expectations for tax abatement in the city. A representative from Trilogy Health Services gave a similar update for their White Oak facility in Monticello.