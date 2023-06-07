Herald Journal Local News logo

MONTICELLO — Business as usual was clear as Mayor Cathy Gross guided city department heads through the agenda Monday evening. Diane Bunnell, ADA Mayor’s Council representative shared that a bowl-athon has been scheduled for Aug. 19 to help raise funds for projects. Bunnell also stated that she’s been working with Lirio’s Rensselaer branch to develop a Kiwanis Aktion club, continuing to expand inclusive activities.

Resolution 2023-03 regarding bucket shakes was passed during Monday’s meeting, now providing some clarity for organizations who do them for fundraising.

Tags