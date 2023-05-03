Mayor speaks

Mayor Cathy Gross began the dedication offering the opening remarks and thanking everyone involved in the design and engineering of the Bluestem Nature Center held Friday evening in conjunction with Arbor Day.

 Photo by Susan G. Wright

MONTICELLO – At the first meeting of the month, the city council hears from department heads for their monthly reports. The Monday, May 1, meeting was no exception. Starting the line-up was fire department Chief Galen Logan.

Logan reported Eli Darling has passed his National Registry Paramedic exam and Monday began his FBO program.

