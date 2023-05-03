MONTICELLO – At the first meeting of the month, the city council hears from department heads for their monthly reports. The Monday, May 1, meeting was no exception. Starting the line-up was fire department Chief Galen Logan.
Logan reported Eli Darling has passed his National Registry Paramedic exam and Monday began his FBO program.
He said the swift water rescue class went well and no one was injured. However, they did have some equipment damage, mainly props, which repairs will be covered by the district. He said they will no longer do training at the Norway Dam, even though it has the best water, “There are an awful lot of rocks down there,” he said.
On May 9, the fire department will be assisting the Meadowlawn fifth graders for an egg drop. The fifth graders are tasked to come up with a plan to protect the egg from a 100-foot drop without breaking. He said it is a lot of fun to watch and invited the council members to attend if possible.
Logan was followed by Police Chief Jeremy Kyburz. He reported he has accepted a seat on the Career Technical Education Advisory Board. He said the previous chief also sat on the board, and he was invited to do so too.
On April 11, the department finally picked up three new vehicles purchased last year. They now have all the equipment installed and are out on the road and in service. He said he had attended both the Make-A-Wish Color Run and the Child Abuse Prevention Awareness Fair across the street at Altherr Nature Park. Both were well attended he said, and while at the fair, he handed out many junior officer police badges to the kids.
He said they are still working on the in-house renovation of the police department. At a meeting last month, he was given permission to take out a wall of the old mayor’s office to give them more space. “It’s been nice to utilize the new space from the old mayor’s office,” he said. New officers, Walker and Edgar went to the police academy last week and passed their entrance exam, and May 1 was officially their first day at the academy where they will attend 16 weeks of training.
Arthur Frank, street superintendent, said they finished the spring clean up and had 14 containers filled on the east side and 18 on the west, which is “about” normal. He said there were no complaints. He reported he, Mayor Cathy Gross and the city engineer attended an early coordination meeting at the LaPorte INDOT office and the update of traffic lights in the city was pushed back to 2029 from 2028. INDOT did repair the traffic light that had been pushed to face the wrong direction from strong winds that blew through on March 31.
Wednesday and next week, the street department crews will be out taking down trees that were damaged by the strong winds. Limbs and branches have already been cleaned up following the storm. They are taking down all damaged trees and a few that have died and need to be removed as well.
Parks Department Superintendent Mitch Billue thanked all those who attended the ribbon cutting and open house for the new Bluestem Nature Center at the Altherr Nature Park on Friday evening. He said it was “a long time coming.” He credited the building trades students at Twin Lakes High School for doing much of the work on the new educational center. He thanked all the organizations that came and helped guide the students as they learned good hands on experience.
At Councilman Ken Houston’s request, Billue explained the name of the new center, Bluestem. It is a type of native prairie grass that was common to the area. He said the grass is a species with deep roots and the board and he liked the name for the educational center. Also, he noted STEM also stands for Science Technology Engineering and Math, all of which will be part of the educational experience at the center. “It’s a strong name and well suited for the nature center,” he said.
The city pool will open for Memorial Day weekend on May 27.
The city council considered the annual renewal of the tax abatement for Adkev with Councilman Bill Cheever abstaining. Bonnie Cothran of Adkev reported on the company’s progress on its commitment to the abatement requirements. After purchasing over $100,000 in new equipment in 2022, the company added more than its promised 30 employees and increased wages well over their estimate of $1 million. They have added 64 employees and increased wages over $2 million. “We are pleased with that accomplishment,” she said.
The council discussed the possibility of a paramedic training center at the Monticello Fire Department. Paramedic Chad Walther informed the council Indiana is short on paramedics and there are no training facilities close by. Although it will take a lot of work to bring an accredited program to Monticello, he is confident it can be done. Not only would it benefit the city with training here, it would also be open to other departments for training.
Walther said they will have to offer college credits for the program and are in talks with Columbia Southern University in Alabama as a possible resource for this. They are working on their curriculum and syllabus for the courses to present to the university.
They would use the department’s training facility to hold the classes and it would be its own business, apart from the fire department. He estimated the city could save $80,000 on training from what it costs now. Council members were enthusiastic of the program and expect to hear more before a final decision is made. “It’s the beginning of a lot of great things,” Mayor Gross said.
Councilman Doug Pepple remarked about a recent issue with the Muncie Fire Department that had done something similar but were caught taking short cuts. He asked how they plan to maintain accreditation “down the road.” Walther said there will be an annual review process.
Gross said their next step will be a resolution giving the council’s support for the endeavor and the issue will also need to come before the city’s Board of Works.
The council gave the water department permission to apply for a Lead Service Inventory Grant, which is a $15,000 grant without requiring a match for the city to inventory water lines that may still have lead. Water Superintendent Wade Cohagen said they have to know how many lead lines in the system. This would be a level 1 phase review and would not be invasive by going into resident’s homes. The study would be due by October 2024 and after that there will be additional steps to take.
“It’s going to take a lot,” Cohagen said. They will have a questionnaire for residents to determine what kind of lines they have inside as well. “We definitely want to get the lead out,” Cheever said.