MONTICELLO — The Monticello City Council discussed the 2023 budget at its first reading at the meeting Monday night with one councilman disagreeing on certain budget items. Ken Houston questioned removing longevity from public works and public utility departments. He also questioned the salary increase for the police department’s administrative assistant.
Mayor Cathy Gross explained the longevity was computed prior to the consideration employees would be with the city throughout the entire years of longevity and they wanted to compute it differently. Councilman Dan Oldenkamp said they took that money and put into their hourly rate. Houston argued that that had not been done.
Houston said, “The people losing longevity are not getting the same deal as public safety when they gave up longevity.”
Houston then questioned the salary at $43,260 for the year for the police “secretary” who works 30 hours a week when there are others who work 40 who do not make that much. “How is it fair?” he asked.
Councilman Bill Cheever acknowledged that there is a discrepancy in pay and that they will need to address these issues next year when determining the 2024 budget. He said everyone will get a cost of living increase of 3 percent next year.
“We didn’t see the differences until it (the budget) was already public,” he said.
At the end of each first reading, the board voted to proceed with the budget to the next reading before making the final adoption of the 2023 budget. Houston voted “nay” for each reading.
When discussing the first reading of the Salary Ordinance for appointed officers, public works and utility employees, Cheever said he’d like to encourage the council to look at the verbiage for an inflationary stipend. The stipend for this year is set at $1,500. “This is another area to look at before adopting,” he said.
Oldenkamp suggested the stipend be pro-rated to the length of employment using a new employee recently hired as an example and saying that person should not get the full amount.
The budget will be discussed at the next council meeting on Oct. 17.
Interviews begin for new police chief
Interviews for a new police chief begin this week to replace current chief, Jason Ligenfelter, who is retiring.
Ligenfelter reported he has been looking into vehicle replacement and is getting high numbers back on new cars. He also mentioned the FOP won the softball game against the fire department on Saturday night and the game raised over $1,500 for the Little League.
Passing the trophy
The annual rocket launch competition that pits city departments against each other was held on Saturday morning with Malachi Ewing of wastewater department winning the launch. His rocket landed within 6 ft. of the landing zone, which was the closest of the rockets. Parks Department Director Mitch Billue said the police department and attorney’s rockets went into the woods. The traveling trophy was passed from the safety department to wastewater, which will have the bragging rights for at least a year.
In other business
The council approved the appointment of Holly Moore to the Monticello Redevelopment Commission, replacing Melissa Adams who has moved out of the area.
Diane Bunnell, ADA coordinator, announced a dance will be held on Nov. 5 at the American Legion for people with disabilities. She is beginning the planning for March, which is Disability Awareness month and looking at banner art with the help of elementary school students. She said she is also looking into new fund raising and activities.
The fire department purchased a new rescue boat and Assistant Chief Bob Hickman and Chief Galen Logan traveled to New Orleans to pick up the boat and bring it back to Monticello.
The street department will have one more scheduled brush pick up next week and will then transition to leaf pick up. Frank Arthur, street supervisor, asked that residents keep the leaves out of the street. “Please do not put leaves in the street. Leave them on the curb or edge or your yard,” he said.
He said this year’s projects were winding down. They have about 60 days to get Washington Street completed and closed out to qualify for Community Crossroads grants next year.
He reported the department should have plenty of salt for this winter.
The wastewater department received an environmental excellence award from IDEM and Bob Lindley and Gross will meet with Gov. Eric Holcomb next week regarding the award.