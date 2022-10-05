Passing the trophy

Wastewater Superintendent Bob Lindley accepts the traveling trophy from Safety and Compliance Officer Bob Hickman. City departments compete for the trophy in a rocket launch each year. Wastewater won the trophy for 2022.

 Photo by Cheri Shelhart

MONTICELLO — The Monticello City Council discussed the 2023 budget at its first reading at the meeting Monday night with one councilman disagreeing on certain budget items. Ken Houston questioned removing longevity from public works and public utility departments. He also questioned the salary increase for the police department’s administrative assistant.

Mayor Cathy Gross explained the longevity was computed prior to the consideration employees would be with the city throughout the entire years of longevity and they wanted to compute it differently. Councilman Dan Oldenkamp said they took that money and put into their hourly rate. Houston argued that that had not been done.

