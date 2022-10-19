MONTICELLO — The Monticello City Council approved a quote for a new server for the police department. The old server was beginning to crash and the police department scrambled to put a “band-aid” on it before replacing the system. This did not happen because the parts for the server were not compatible after IBM sold out to Lenovo.
The quote came from Brand Tech to add server nodes to add storage with the ability to add more as the need arises. The server nodes are more than storage, and it is upgradable and easy to maintain. It will take 10 weeks to get the hardware and will cost $47,500 for the police department and $14,000 for the fire department, which includes new Microsoft Windows licensing for a total of $61,651.
The board passed the second reading of the 2023 budgets, with Councilman Ken Houston again objecting on each vote. He objected at the first reading last month due to some issues he had with salaries and longevity.
Council members thanked retiring Police Chief Jason Ligenfelter for his years of service to the city. His retirement request was approved at the city’s Board of Public Works meeting prior to the council meeting. His last day will be Nov. 7.
Mayor Cathy Gross reminded all of the Trunk-or-Treat event on Saturday afternoon from 3 to 5 p.m. behind the post office on Illinois St. Ligenfelter said there will be a police car “full” of candy there.
Gross presented a first place trophy she and her team won at the AMVETS scavenger hunt for the benefit of the K9 team. She said she didn’t realize she was good at scavenger hunts and surprised to have won.
Councilman Doug Pepple asked ADA coordinator Diane Bunnell what is next since the application for a grant to bring handicap accessibility to the new gazebo was turned down. She said they will try at a later date. “I’m optimistic it will be funded in the future,” Gross said. Bunnell said in the future the geo-grid will become part of the plan and not a separate project.
Pepple then asked Wastewater Supervisor Bob Lindley if he is comfortable with the reports he sends to IDEM. Lindley replied he was “very comfortable.”