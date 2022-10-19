Local news

MONTICELLO — The Monticello City Council approved a quote for a new server for the police department. The old server was beginning to crash and the police department scrambled to put a “band-aid” on it before replacing the system. This did not happen because the parts for the server were not compatible after IBM sold out to Lenovo.

The quote came from Brand Tech to add server nodes to add storage with the ability to add more as the need arises. The server nodes are more than storage, and it is upgradable and easy to maintain. It will take 10 weeks to get the hardware and will cost $47,500 for the police department and $14,000 for the fire department, which includes new Microsoft Windows licensing for a total of $61,651.

