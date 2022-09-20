Local news

MONTICELLO — The city’s Board of Public Works had a full docket Monday evening, which included an addition to the agenda. Among the discussions was the added item for applying for a $2 million grant to bring on the second phase of a water main replacement project.

Mayor Cathy Gross said the opportunity for a grant of over $2 million doesn’t present itself often. Andrew Robarge, of Commonwealth Engineering, spoke to the board regarding the grant. He explained the timing on this grant is “very very quick” because it comes from the state revolving fund (SRF) for disadvantaged community areas and the application is due next month.

