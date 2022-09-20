MONTICELLO — The city’s Board of Public Works had a full docket Monday evening, which included an addition to the agenda. Among the discussions was the added item for applying for a $2 million grant to bring on the second phase of a water main replacement project.
Mayor Cathy Gross said the opportunity for a grant of over $2 million doesn’t present itself often. Andrew Robarge, of Commonwealth Engineering, spoke to the board regarding the grant. He explained the timing on this grant is “very very quick” because it comes from the state revolving fund (SRF) for disadvantaged community areas and the application is due next month.
“We brought it up quickly because it’s contingent on following the SRF schedule. He asked that the board approve two task orders for a single project. With the grant, which is a 50/50 grant, bids for the water main project would be done in February and the work to start in March with a completion of the project in March 2024.
Gross explained this is not a new project but would accelerate the second phase of the water main project in the area from 3rd to Hanawalt to Dewey to Chestnut Streets for water mains replacement. City Councilman Ken Houston asked if this would affect utility rates. Gross said it would affect them in a “positive manner.”
The board voted in favor of the task orders.
Former waste water supervisor and current city consultant Adam Downey offered a plan to use remaining SRF funds to resolve a sludge problem at the sewer plant that has been an issue for many years. He said a plan to correct the issue is already in the works, but by using the remaining funds from a current project, the plan can be moved up “a few years.” He said solving the problem can be beneficial in the long-term. He presented the board with two quotes so they would have an idea of the cost at around $300,000-400,000 to complete the project. He said since the money is already in capital improvements, it will not affect the sewer rates and will prevent higher rates if the project is done years from now.
Gross said this will improve operation of the sewer plant and “proactively help with the process.” A decision on the issue will be made at a special meeting on Oct. 3.
Police Chief Jason Lingenfelter asked the board to consider a different option for remodeling the police department. By going through a program with the Indiana Dept. of Administration, the Gordian Group will handle overseeing the project taking that work out of his hands. Gordian contracts with F.H. Paschen, a construction company, which would do the remodel. The owner of construction company said he grew up in this area, and has a house here. “I love this town,” he said.
City attorney George Loy said it is the first time they’ve considered this procurement approach to a capital project but it’s no different than what the state does.
Lingenfelter said they come highly recommended after checking with other police departments that have done it this way. He would like to proceed with Paschen through Gordian to come up with a plan. The board approved the request.
In other business, the board approved a stormwater agreement with Christopher Burke Engineering. Board member Andy Harmon suggested removing one item from the contract regarding limited liability, which Loy said would not be a problem as they’ve had to do that with other contracts.
A request by Redlow Properties was approved for permission to manage garden spots on the northeast corner of 6th St. and Rickey Rd., and at Washington and Bluff. Samantha Harrison, representing Redlow Properties, said they would hire a landscaping company to keep the area looking clean and professional. They will be responsible for expenses and upkeep.
“Everything happens when we work together,” Gross said.
Wastewater department was given permission to hire a new employee who will have his apprenticeship funded by a state grant. He has several years of mechanical experience and will start the beginning of October at $20/hour.
The street department was given permission to hire seasonal workers for the city’s leaf pick-up program. They need two to four extra helpers for the season at $13.
The board approved the sale of property along the round-about on SR 39 and Gordon Rd. to the county. It will sell for $33,800. Councilman Ken Houston said the property belongs to the parks department, but title is in the city’s name. The property is adjacent to the park entrance.