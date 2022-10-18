MONTICELLO — Although expected, the Monticello Board of Public Works reluctantly accepted the retirement request from Police Chief Jason Ligenfelter, whose last day is planned for Nov. 7. Taking his place will be current Captain Jeremy Kyburz, a 15-year officer on the force. Ligenfelter said Kyburz had passed the 15-year mark “with this city” on Saturday. “He’s got a handle on this and will take it to great places. I truly believe in him,” he said of his replacement.

“It has truly been an honor and a privilege to serve Monticello,” he said. “I’ve been blessed to work with individuals who have a sense of duty and serve their community selflessly. Their dedication is the cornerstone for our department,” he said.

