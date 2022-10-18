MONTICELLO — Although expected, the Monticello Board of Public Works reluctantly accepted the retirement request from Police Chief Jason Ligenfelter, whose last day is planned for Nov. 7. Taking his place will be current Captain Jeremy Kyburz, a 15-year officer on the force. Ligenfelter said Kyburz had passed the 15-year mark “with this city” on Saturday. “He’s got a handle on this and will take it to great places. I truly believe in him,” he said of his replacement.
“It has truly been an honor and a privilege to serve Monticello,” he said. “I’ve been blessed to work with individuals who have a sense of duty and serve their community selflessly. Their dedication is the cornerstone for our department,” he said.
He thanked Mayor Cathy Gross for the opportunity and support as well as the Board of Works and the city county. “It’s been fun,” he said. “Thank you for all your support. Your support for public safety is like no other I’ve seen in 20 years. We appreciate it.”
Gross said he served well during “extraordinary historic times.”
“I truly truly don’t know how we would’ve gotten through the last three years without your leadership,” she told Ligenfelter.
Councilwoman Kim concurred saying, “You’ve been a great friend to our family You’re an all around good guy. I feel like he’s a son and not an officer,” she said.
After the accolades and reluctant acceptance of his retirement letter, Ligenfelter received a standing ovation.
Fire Department’s Monon ambulance expansion approved
The Monticello Fire Department received permission to add six medics to Monon ambulance personnel to take affect on Jan. 1. The positions are conditional on passing their tests. A seventh person has been chosen as an alternate in case one of the six do not pass. The positions are funded by the county. Asst. Chief Bob Green said there are three people from Monon, two who are part-time in Monticello and two from out-of-state, who are from the county and are returning.
Firefighter Aaron Miller was promoted to Public Safety Level 1. Gross explained a person can be promoted at any time during the year at that level.
The board approved the purchase of a new leaf vacuum truck. Street Department Superintendent Frank Arthur explained with seasonal help being more and more difficult to find, the new truck would eliminate the need for seasonal help during the fall and spring and it’s a one-person operation. He said it wouldn’t be available for this year’s leaf pick up and won’t be ready until the end of the year. The street department does have money for the purchase in its budget and if they wait until after the first of the year, the price goes up 10%, he told the board. He said the truck will be used for storm clean up as well as the regular leaf pick up.
Board member Andy Harmon said, “That’s a lot of money.” Arthur responded the department has the money and he’s confident the truck will do the job.
Josh Watts, a street department employee, was approved for a merit raise by the board. Arthur said he is a very valuable employee and he wanted to make every effort to retain Watts. He will receive an additional $1.75 per hour effective Oct. 17.