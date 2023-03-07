mugshot

Clinton Hardesty's mugshot was taken after his arrest in Hamilton County for resisting law enforcement in January.

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Supreme Court suspended the license for Clinton Hardesty on Feb. 27, after he failed to respond to inquiries about the disciplinary complaint filed in August 2023. According to court documents, Hardesty did not appear for the hearing nor did he respond.

In Count 1 of the disciplinary complaint, the document states he represented a defendant in a criminal case and at the first jury trial setting, he arrived 40 minutes late with the excuse he had a flat tire. After the jury selection and a lunch break, he reported he may have been exposed to COVID over the previous weekend and the judge declared a mistrial in the case.

