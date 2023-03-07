INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Supreme Court suspended the license for Clinton Hardesty on Feb. 27, after he failed to respond to inquiries about the disciplinary complaint filed in August 2023. According to court documents, Hardesty did not appear for the hearing nor did he respond.
In Count 1 of the disciplinary complaint, the document states he represented a defendant in a criminal case and at the first jury trial setting, he arrived 40 minutes late with the excuse he had a flat tire. After the jury selection and a lunch break, he reported he may have been exposed to COVID over the previous weekend and the judge declared a mistrial in the case.
Afterwards, it states Hardesty failed to appear for pretrial conference and at the second jury trail setting , he failed to appear for the second day of the trial. A second mistrial was declared and his appearance was withdrawn.
In a second count, Hardest was late for a CHINS case and failed to appear at another hearing claiming he was out of gas in another town. The court ordered his appearance to be withdrawn in this case.
He is already in suspension from practicing law for “noncooperation” with the disciplinary commission’s investigations into the grievances against him.
He was found to have violated the Indiana Professional Conduct Rules for failing to act with reasonable diligence and promptness, knowingly disobeying an obligation under the rules or an order of the court and engaging in conduct prejudicial koto the administration of justice.
Hardesty was arrested in May 2022, and charged with possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession or use of a legion drug, both felony charges. He was also charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, both misdemeanor charges.
In November, he entered a guilty plea for the meth possession charge and the other charges were dropped. He was sentenced to 18 months, with four days jail credit and the rest suspended with formal probation consecutive to a case in Hamilton County.
He is currently an inmate in the Hamilton County Jail, where he faces a charge of resisting law enforcement in Carmel. He was jailed on Jan. 26. He also faces a previous charge of criminal confinement and domestic battery in Hamilton County.
In the disciplinary complaint, it states, “Our analysis of appropriate discipline entails consideration of the nature of the misconduct, the duties violated by the respondent (Hardesty), any resulting or potential harm,” his state of mind and their duty to “preserve the integrity of the profession” and the risk to the public should he continue to practice law.
In their conclusion, the judges on the disciplinary commission, agreed to suspend Hardesty’s license to practice law for two years, and it will not automatically be reinstated. He will be required to petition to the court for reinstatement as well as pay the costs of the proceedings, fulfill his duties of a suspended attorney and satisfy the requirements for reinstatement.