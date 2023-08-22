MONTICELLO — After years of being rattled with numerous water main breaks and boil orders, the Town of Monon is looking for financial assistance to cover a shortage of $5 million in a matching grant proposal to build a new water treatment plant, which brought members of the town board to White County Commissioners Monday.
Rosalie Cooley, president of Monon Town Board, as well as treasurer Stacy Selagy was present to make the presentation in addition Ross Hagen of BakerTilly municipal advisors was available to help explain the funding sources that have been applied for to date. A grant from the state revolving fund has not been awarded during this cycle, Hagen stated. “I’m looking to find a low interest loan if we don’t reapply to the SRF next cycle,” Hagen said.
Robert Bellucci of Commonwealth Engineering has been awarded the project manager contract, and he explained to the commissioners that his design is to build the new building and pumps directly behind the existing building to facilitate the easy hook up to the existing infrastructure.
The anticipated cost is $13 million with a grant from the USDA, but the town is short $5 million for a matching portion of that grant.
Once the financing is in place, then the project can be let for bid, Belluccci stated.
The next SRF cycle of grants ends with the fiscal year, June 30, 2024, which could create further issues as the current system is prone to leaks. Bellucci added that Indiana Department of Environmental Management is aware how fragile the Monon water treatment plant is, and “we’re working to find the funding source that could allow us to accept bids yet this fall.”
Commissioner Jim Davis spoke up and stated that he was aware of Monon’s challenges for the last 40 years. “We helped Wolcott on a project for almost 0% interest rate,” Davis said. “Get us an exact number and we’ll look into helping you in a similar way.”
Thus, providing Monon with a pathway to move ahead in replacing the wastewater treatment plant in the near future.