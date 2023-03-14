MONON — The Monon Civic Preservation Society has been working diligently for 10 years to bring the old theater back to its former glory. It has been a long tedious journey with many repairs to be done before the remodel and restoration could take place. The building was built in the early 20th century as an auto repair garage, and became a theater in 1938.

The first theater in Monon caught fire and burned to the ground so the Howard family, owners of that theater, bought the garage and turned it into a movie theater. They sloped the floor, and added the facade in the front. It had seats for 200.

