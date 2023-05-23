North White Scholarship recipients

North White seniors and graduates are awarded scholarships from the Monon Alumni Association. Recipients pictured are Juan Mata Pecina, Andrew Buswell, Ameka Battle, Callie Hunt, Katelynd Stevens, Chelsea Rater, Tessa Robertson and Morgan Sloan.

 Provided

MONON — Monon High School was consolidated into North White in 1964. That was 59 years ago. The Monon School Alumni Association had previously organized and remains strong today. Currently, it is comprised of Monon High School and North White High School alumni.

One of the association’s goals is to assist students desiring to further their education, and it has done that through gifting of annual scholarships by alumni donations. To date, a total of over $82,000 has been awarded to North White graduates.

