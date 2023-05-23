MONON — Monon High School was consolidated into North White in 1964. That was 59 years ago. The Monon School Alumni Association had previously organized and remains strong today. Currently, it is comprised of Monon High School and North White High School alumni.
One of the association’s goals is to assist students desiring to further their education, and it has done that through gifting of annual scholarships by alumni donations. To date, a total of over $82,000 has been awarded to North White graduates.
This year the Monon School Association gifted $8,000 to deserving North White seniors from the Class of 2023 and to previously graduated students.
Anthony Ball, who is pursuing a medical degree at Indiana University, will receive the $1,000 Linda Quasebarth Fletcher memorial scholarship. Andrew is commended for his community service, his work ethics, and his fabulous 4.0 GPA. This scholarship is totally funded by an anonymous Monon alumni member in honor of Linda – a 1960 Monon High School graduate.
Five former North White graduates are recipients of $600 scholarships. They are:
• Caitlyn Conn (PU – Elementary Education)
• Kylia Garling (Manchester – Elementary Education)
• Jaylin Rowe (Indiana University – Kokomo, Health Sciences)
• Kinsey Westerhouse (Huntington University – Exercise Science)
• Ashley Williams (DePauw University – Biology)
Eight Seniors of the North White Class of 2023 received $500 scholarships each - gifted by former Monon alumni. Congratulations to:
The Monon School Association is pleased to honor these deserving students and wish them the best as they continue their education.
Congratulations to the scholarship recipients, and a thank you is extended to gift donors.
In order to continue the tradition of awarding scholarships, contributions are being solicited now. Scholarship donations may be made in honor or memory of a loved one, your graduating class, a dedicated teacher, or a special person. Contributions and donors will be recognized at the 2024 Monon and North White school reunion. This is a great opportunity for you to give assistance to a deserving student and at the same time honor someone who is or was special to you.
Make scholarship checks payable to the Monon Alumni Association and mail to: Kristel Kye, 6375 Whippoorwill Lane, Lafayette, In 47905-8773. Please include the name of the person or Monon School class that you are honoring. Questions for answering, call Kristel at 765-404-3119 or email Kristel.kaye@comcast.net