MONON — Monon Civic Preservation Society (MCPS) was awarded a $100,000 grant from North Central Heal Services (NCHS) during The Arts Federation Bravo for the Arts Gala on Oct. 21. Eleven members of MCPS attended the awards ceremony in West Lafayette. The funds that will be used to complete Phase One of the Historic Monon Theatre project are administered by The Arts Federation for NCHS.
MCPS has received NCHS grants that funded the theater's marquee and the initial part of phase one. These improvements have encouraged and inspired other projects and improvements to Monon's business district, an area that is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.