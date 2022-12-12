MONON — The Town of Monon had its annual Christmas Parade on Saturday night with the parade running from North White High School to the fire station. People lined the street to watch the parade pass by with just a hint of chill in the air and some dampness, but luckily no rain. Among the entries in the parade were the North White Marching band and a Grinch on a tractor. And of course, Santa at the end to the delight of the children who had waited for him to come.
He reminded the kids he was watching and to be good. The Buffalo Fire Department joined Monon Fire with trucks decorated for the season. A Monon Fire truck carried White County Queen Ashley Williams and 1st Runner Up Bailey Kyle sitting atop the fire engine.