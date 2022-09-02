MONON — Mural artist Cameron Moberg will bring his unique skills to Monon beginning Sept. 11, where he will spend a week painting a large mural on the side of the Monon Civic Center. He is sponsored by the All Aboard Monon Main Street organization, which is still looking for donations for the mural.
President of the All Aboard Monon group, Jim Davis, said Moberg walked the town on a recent visit looking at the buildings where a mural could be painted. He chose the Civic Center because of its massive space. “He fell in love with the north side of the building,” Davis said. “We’re excited to do this.”
He explained it all fell into place quickly and they’ve been scrambling to get things ready for the artist who hails from San Francisco. Most of the paint and supplies have been donated and working through the White County United Way’s “Make your Mark on Monon” campaign, the main street group has been taking donations to pay for Moberg’s work, his room and board, and transportation. A large donation they received will cover most of the costs.
A link to the donation page can be found on the All Aboard Monon Main Street Facebook page. The campaign states, “Help us thank Cameron Moberg, San Francisco's traveling muralist, for his generous offer to paint a hometown mural right here in White County. Cameron, of CAMER1 MURALS will be an artist-in-residence this September, and we can't wait to see the original, gorgeous art he creates for our community. Your donations will help pay for his time and talent, and we can't do this without you.”
Moberg has created murals in throughout Jasper County, Fowler, Lafayette and other Indiana communities. He came up with four ideas for the Monon mural and the All Aboard Monon members decided to let him make the decision on which of the four designs he would use, and no one knows what that design will be.
“We want people to come by and watch him paint. It’s exciting to see what the whole process will be,” Davis said.
All Aboard Monon also has other projects including applying for a grant for a pavilion stage at Caboose Park, entry signs into town on the north and south side, the gazebo by the town hall and working with the Civic Preservation Society to bring events to the gazebo and the theater. “It’s a terrific group of people who are motivated to get things done and bring people out to town,” Davis said.
Once the mural is completed, Davis expects there will be a dedication; however, that has not been scheduled at this time.