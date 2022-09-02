Grow mural in Remington

Street artist Cameron Moberg painted this mural in Remington showing the town's desire to grow in population, as well as through change and progress.

MONON — Mural artist Cameron Moberg will bring his unique skills to Monon beginning Sept. 11, where he will spend a week painting a large mural on the side of the Monon Civic Center. He is sponsored by the All Aboard Monon Main Street organization, which is still looking for donations for the mural.

President of the All Aboard Monon group, Jim Davis, said Moberg walked the town on a recent visit looking at the buildings where a mural could be painted. He chose the Civic Center because of its massive space. “He fell in love with the north side of the building,” Davis said. “We’re excited to do this.”

