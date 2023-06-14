Randy Mitchell

Randy Mitchell

WHITE COUNTY — For the past 10 years, Randy Mitchell has been at the helm as President of the White County Economic Development Organization, Inc. During his stead, White County, the region and State of Indiana have been the benefactors of his leadership and vision.

“Effective June 30, 2023, Randy Mitchell will officially retire from this role which has been defined by success through collaboration and connections with public and private partners,” said Casey Crabb, Chairman of the Board of Directors for the White County EDO. “This is a time for us to honor and celebrate the achievements accrued during Randy Mitchell’s tenure. The achievement list is long and impressive. The foundation laid during Randy’s 10 years will be the impetus for future economic development success.”

Tags