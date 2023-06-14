WHITE COUNTY — For the past 10 years, Randy Mitchell has been at the helm as President of the White County Economic Development Organization, Inc. During his stead, White County, the region and State of Indiana have been the benefactors of his leadership and vision.
“Effective June 30, 2023, Randy Mitchell will officially retire from this role which has been defined by success through collaboration and connections with public and private partners,” said Casey Crabb, Chairman of the Board of Directors for the White County EDO. “This is a time for us to honor and celebrate the achievements accrued during Randy Mitchell’s tenure. The achievement list is long and impressive. The foundation laid during Randy’s 10 years will be the impetus for future economic development success.”
Mitchell earned Bachelor of Science degrees in Marketing and Finance from the University of Evansville. He began his professional career working for Zenith, RCA and Philips, in the consumer electronics business. His midwestern roots shifted south to Atlanta, Georgia, when he became Vice President of Operations with Philips Consumer Electronics Company, a $3 billion Fortune 500 company that manufactured the Philips and Magnavox brand electronic products.
Prior to joining White County Economic Development, Mitchell was president of his own consulting business for major firms throughout the states. His firm specialized in fiscal planning, project development and project management.
Mitchell also served on the Board of Directors for the state quality program in Tennessee, where he conducted process audits for world-class businesses located in Tennessee (Eastman Chemical, Federal Express, Toshiba, and Saturn automotive) for compliance to Malcolm Baldrige criteria and ISO 9000 standards.
Currently, Mitchell serves on the Board of Trustees for IU Health West Central region that includes IU Health Arnett Hospital in Lafayette, as well as IU hospitals in Frankfort and Monticello. He also serves on the Wabash Heartland Innovation Network Advisory Council.
“As we move forward, the future success of White County Economic Development depends upon continuing to forge collaborations and connections,” said Mitchell. “Rest assured that our organization will continue to provide ongoing support with our existing businesses and municipalities to facilitate continued growth and wealth.”
“I am grateful for the unique privilege and responsibility in leading this organization,” reflected Mitchell. “It is my hope that our county and region continue to expand and carry forward the vision of our organization to support business, build community and market our region to the world.”
“I wanted to take the time to reflect on the major initiatives the Economic Development organization has presented (in no particular order) over the past ten years,” said Randy Mitchell. “During this span of time, Debbie Conover, Operations Manager, and I have worked diligently with existing or potential businesses to create jobs and wealth for White County.”
• Constructed a 60,000 sq. ft. shell building, expandable to 240,000 sq. ft. Building was sold to EggLife LLC in 2018 for $3.9 million. EggLife is thriving with their sandwich wrap business, and in 2020 expanded by another 10 acres and increased employment to 135 over 2 shifts. EggLife is positioned in over 11,000 grocery stores throughout the United States.
• Meadow Lakes Wind Farms completed five phases of development that covers approximately 353 turbines and $1.3 billion in capital investments.
• Worked with the partnership between EDP Renewables and NIPSCO to develop the Rosewater wind project that added 25 turbines and an investment of $154 million.
• Subsequently, the partnership between EDP Renewables and NIPSCO revealed the development of Indiana Crossroads Wind Farm with an additional 72 turbines and an investment totaling $458 million.
• EDP Renewables and NIPSCO began another wind development – Indiana Crossroads Wind Farm 2 that has started in 2023 with an additional 48 turbines bringing the total number of turbines in White County to 458.
• The economic impact of the wind development in White County:
• Cumulative payments to date to local government is $11.7 million
• Funds to help create the expansion of the Mid-America Commerce Park; namely, road improvement, wastewater upgrade, increased water capacity.
• Construction of a new highway garage in Reynolds
• More than $59.1 million paid to local landowners through land options and good neighbor policies.
• Presented four new solar developers for consideration and subsequent development.
• Twin Lakes Solar LLC - $100 million capital investment
• Honey Creek Solar LLC - $610 million capital investment
• Cavalry Solar - $240 million capital investment
• Meadow Lake Solar LLC – $297 million capital investment
• With our wind and solar initiatives, coupled with our hydroelectric dams, anaerobic digesters and landfill, White County has claimed to be the undisputed leader in renewable energy in the State of Indiana. This fact has never been challenged.
• Recruited Sweetener Supply Corporation – marketers and manufacturers of food ingredients, to the Mid-America Commerce Park. SSC relocated their business from Illinois, and their facility features a new automated cellulose fiber milling and blending operation as well as a 200 sq. ft. distribution center for dry & liquid ingredients. Total investment for the building is $18 million.
• Worked through CWREMC for a USDA REDLG loan for the County in the amount of $1.4 million to update County Road 1100 project in the Mid-America Commerce Park.
• Worked with KIRPC to obtain a $4.5 million EDA grant for the County to update and expand the capacity of the wastewater treatment plant in Wolcott.
• Introduced and presented Gene Staples to the Commissioners and Council to become the new owner of Indiana Beach Amusement & Water Park Resorts. The county provided $3 million in a forgivable loan to keep the Beach in operation for five years.
• Worked to keep the Vanguard expansion in Monon, as we were in competition with Georgia and Canada. Ultimately won the recruitment that resulted in a $30 million expansion and created a refrigerated assembly truck operation.
• Currently working with several housing developers to create housing subdivisions targeted in the City of Monticello as well as other areas in the county.
• Recruited Dollar General to locate convenience stores in outlying communities; namely, Burnettsville, Wolcott, Buffalo, Brookston, and a second store in Monticello.
• Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI). Initiated by Governor Holcomb – administered by the Indiana Economic Development Corp. – and came with a maximum award of $50 million/Region. The Greater Lafayette Region received $30 million for 2022 and is now planning for READI 2.0 in 2023.
• The Greater Lafayette Regional Board of Representatives was established consisting of three people from each county (commissioner, mayor, and economic development) plus Purdue and Ivy Tech.
• Our region consisted of Benton, Carroll, Fountain, Tippecanoe, Warren, and White counties.
• The seven projects identified for 2022/2023 are:
• A Place to Call Home – Housing - $6 million
• Regional Housing Study – $100,000
• Wabash River Greenway Projects (Monticello Riverwalk) - $6.5 million.
• Semiconductor Training Program - $5 million
• Runway for Success (Purdue Airport Terminal upgrade) - $7 million
• INVets - $187,000
• Supporting our Families (Childcare) - $772,400