REYNOLDS – Three young ladies competed Saturday night for the title of Miss White County Fair Queen, along with four contestants for Junior Miss as well as a Little Miss and Mister competition. The contestants for fair queen were Alex Kerkhove of W. Lafayette, Mckenna Wilson and Kathryn Pinkerton. Junior Miss contestants were Maddie Spencer, Haley Smolek, Addie Coble and Summer Stoller. The Little Miss contestants were Mindy Roller, Hadlee Anderson, Jasmine Wakefield, Kynnedy Kent, Hazel Linback, Hadley Mueler and Katelynn Maddocks. Little Mister had only one contestant, Dean Willison.
Wearing the crown this week is Kerkhove with Wilson as first runner up and Pinkerton as second runner up. Each of the girls were crowned by their 2022 counterpart. Kerkhove spent all 10 years in White County 4-H, coming from W. Lafayette because the White County fair had a more “family oriented” program. She and her older sister traveled to Reynolds for their 10 years in 4-H to show livestock.
Of the four Jr. Miss contestants, Summer Stoller was awarded the crown. Little Miss went to Hadlee Anderson, with Kynnedy Kent as first runner up. Willison is the Little Mister. The Little Miss and Mister are chosen by votes from the pubic at $1 per vote. Money raised in the contest funds the Miss White County pageant each year.
Before coming onto the outdoor stage, the girls paraded into the fairgrounds in convertibles before coming onstage to be introduced by the emcees for the evening, Larissa Landis, 2013 Miss White County, and Shannon Mattix.
The ladies wore evening gowns for this portion of the pageant. Preliminary judging was done earlier in the day at Twin Lakes High School where 70% of the points were given for modeling professional wear, free choice wear and a 3-minute speech about themselves and an interview with the judges. For the evening portion, the ladies were judged on their evening wear and were given an impromptu word to explain their idea of what it means. This was worth 10% and evening gowns 20% of the scoring.
Each of the ladies introduced themselves before modeling their evening gowns. Kerkhove said, “Mooove over to the arena Wednesday morning to watch White County’s Beef Show.”
Wilson invite everyone to join her on Monday afternoon for a “wooly wonderful” time at the sheep show and Pinkerton invited all to “saddle up” and head to the horse barn Tuesday evening for the contesting show.
For the impromptu question and word, Kerkhove was asked what the best compliment someone could give her and what the word “authentic” meant to her. She said, “The best compliment someone could give me was that I was a positive impact or inspiring to them in someway whether in 4H or sports at school. Knowing I made a positive influence on them is the best compliment I could ever get. Authentic meant to her, “Being your true self and never denying what you truly believe in. I almost authentic when I’m in front of you guys, telling you exactly how I am and how I’m so proud to be here.”
Wilson’s question was, “As a 2023 graduate, what is one piece of advice you would give an incoming freshman?” She said, “One piece of advice I would give an incoming freshman is to join STEM. STEM standing for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics. For me, my favorite class that I took in STEM was Human Anatomy and learning about the human body. In my eyes, none of the medical advances that have been made today would have been possible without STEM.”
Her word was “service.” She said, “To me, service is a way to give back to your community, give back to your family and give back to people you love and care about. For me, I love to give back to my community by doing as many volunteer things as I possibly can.”
Pinkerton’s question was, “What is one thing you wish you could tell your younger self?” She answered, “One thing that I wish that I could tell my younger self is to live in the moment and take advantage of every opportunity. Opportunities don’t always come around again.”
Her word was “truth.” She said, “To me truth is saying whatever is the most true in the moment, whether that be what is actually true or what you believe is true. When I am telling the truth, I am being the most genuine to myself.”
Before passing the crown, 2022 Miss White County Ashley Williams gave her farewell speech. She said when her name was called in last year’s pageant she knew here whole year had just been changed. “It was the best experience of my life,” she said. She loved the karaoke night at the fair and children telling their mothers, “Look, there’s a real princess.” She said there is one word to describe her year, “appreciation.”
She said the support she received at the state pageant was “nothing short of amazing.”
“We are truly a family in White County. I am so thankful to have you behind me supporting me,” she said. She also thanked her court and Jr. Miss Jillian Norris for being her “right hand man.” Of her court, she said, “We were all strangers, now we’re friends.”
After posing for numerous photos, Kerkhove was asked how that moment felt when her name was announced. She said it was a shock, and is a “huge blessing.” She said she looks forward to spending time with her court and meeting people.