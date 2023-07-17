REYNOLDS – Three young ladies competed Saturday night for the title of Miss White County Fair Queen, along with four contestants for Junior Miss as well as a Little Miss and Mister competition. The contestants for fair queen were Alex Kerkhove of W. Lafayette, Mckenna Wilson and Kathryn Pinkerton. Junior Miss contestants were Maddie Spencer, Haley Smolek, Addie Coble and Summer Stoller. The Little Miss contestants were Mindy Roller, Hadlee Anderson, Jasmine Wakefield, Kynnedy Kent, Hazel Linback, Hadley Mueler and Katelynn Maddocks. Little Mister had only one contestant, Dean Willison.

Wearing the crown this week is Kerkhove with Wilson as first runner up and Pinkerton as second runner up. Each of the girls were crowned by their 2022 counterpart. Kerkhove spent all 10 years in White County 4-H, coming from W. Lafayette because the White County fair had a more “family oriented” program. She and her older sister traveled to Reynolds for their 10 years in 4-H to show livestock.

Tags