White County honored Memorial Day May 30 with a ceremony at the courthouse in Monticello.
Commandant Marine Corps League Jim Snowberger was master of ceremonies.
Grace Fry, a music major at Ball State University sang “The Star Spangled Banner”. Barb Johns, American Legion and Auxiliary chaplain provided the invocation prayer.
There were several speakers, including Monticello Mayor Cathy Gross, 4th District Congressman Jim Baird, Amvets Commander Don Williams and Snowberger.
Butch Kramer, Army veteran and president of the White County Council, sang “American the Beautiful”.
Names were read of those from White County who have given their lives in war and service.
John Shellcrosslee, senior vice commandant Marine Corps League, and Lea Poulins, Amvets, read the names from World War I.
Tom Mower, commander of American Legion Post 81 and Pam Mower, Auxiliary president o American Legion Post 81, read the names from World War II.
Marvin “Jake” Jacobs, quartermaster of the VFW, read the names from Korea.
Steve Falser, junior vice commandant Marine Corps League, read the names from Vietnam.
Tony Stroup of the Monticello Police, read the names from White County area law enforcement.
As each name was read, Mike Williams tolled a bell.
The Monticello Honor Guard provided a volley of three and then “Taps” was played.
Tom Mohler, major Indiana National Guard, commander, Monticello Veterans Honor Guard, led the crowed in singing “God Bless America”.
Snowberger talked about the Michael Walters Memorial Detachment 1411 of the Marine Corps League.
“I would like to tell you a little about Mike Walters,” he said. “He was born in 1949 and grew up in Pittsburg just outside of Delphi, about one-half a mile from me.
“We were just like most kids. One day we were best friends playing together and the next day enemies. But nevertheless, we were friends.
“Mike graduated from Delphi High School in 1967 and joined the United States Marine Corps and after boot camp was sent to Vietnam, and I followed after my graduation. In 1968 I joined the Marines and after boot camp I was sent to Vietnam. I received word in July of 1969 while I was serving in Vietnam that Michael had been killed in action just two weeks before he was scheduled to be sent home.
“A group of us who served in the Marine Corps wanted to form a Marine Corps League Detachment and in 2013 we received our charter to form our detachment.
“We chose the name of Michael Walters Memorial Detachment 1411 to honor Mike, who was the first Marine who was killed in Vietnam from Carroll County. Every Memorial Day we as a detachment go to Mike’s grave to place a flag and give military honors.
“Our detachment serves Carroll, White and Cass counties. Some of the things we do as a veterans organization include assist Marine veterans and their families in need; work with and promote the Toys for Tots Program; donate to Courage Rock for Veterans Assistance; donate to Wreaths Across America; scholarships in both Delphi and Twin Lakes schools; Memorial Day ceremonies in both Carroll and White counties; Flag Day retirement ceremonies, promote patriotism,; Eagle Scout Honor Court ceremony; Honor guard details for veteran funerals in both Carroll and White counties; and Donate to the Lafayette Honor Flight to take veterans to Washington, D.C.
“We want everyone to remember what this day is all about. It’s not about all of us who served as veterans but about those men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our country and our freedom.”
Gross said, “When asked to speak to you today my mind went back to my first memories of Memorial Day growing up here in Monticello. If I close my eyes I can still see my dad’s feet and legs showing from underneath the car he was inevitably working on over the holiday weekend. I can hear the crackle of the AM car radio and the rumble and roar of the Indy cars as we listened to the greatest spectacle in racing. This would be followed by hog dogs and hamburgers, a rare treat indeed.
“After the race we would cut peonies, put them in vases we made out of empty soap bottles, added water and gently placed them on all the graves of our loved ones on Decoration Day. As a child I knew there was more to the day than a cookout and a race, but it wasn’t until I got older that the solemn and sacred meaning made themselves known to my heart and my soul. This happened as I attended my first Indy 500 and stood awestruck as the flyover soared above. The National Anthem echoed over the infield and tears of gratitude streamed down my face. These memories are of seldom remembered freedoms made possible only by the ultimate service and sacrifice of our servicemen and women. It is different than Veterans Day and Independence Day for you see Memorial Day is the day to remember and honor all those that have died in service to our country. A time to hold sacred their sacrifice. It is because of this we live in a country that is truly the home of the free because of the brave. Thank you for joining me here today on this most sacred of holidays.”
Baird said, “This day is a special day for me in a personal way. You see I lost this arm in Vietnam and some of my comrades are on the Vietnam Wall in Washington, D.C. I didn’t tell you that for any other reason other than I want you to know how deeply I care about the people I see in this audience and also those that we no longer have with us. It’s a pleasure for me to be there and it’s really rewarding to see this town and this county pay so much attention to our veterans.
“It’s important we share that information with our children and our grandchildren because it’s a very important tradition. The veterans I see here probably also all know, and many of you probably have family and friends that we lost in one of the wars at some point.
“From the Revolutionary War to the War on Terror we celebrate the lives of service members who charged fearlessly into battle foregoing their own lives so that their fellow countrymen might live in a nation that operates with the influence of a benign government and recognizes that all men are created equal.
“Ask any veteran and we’ll say the same thing. We believe the values and the freedoms our Constitution affords to us is worth fighting for even those who had to lay down their lives for such a sacrifice. These men and women understand just how important this nation’s founding principles are and they didn’t hesitate to step forward.
“As our lakes and outdoor spaces are filled with families and groups of friends grilling out or taking a boat ride, so too will our cemeteries be filled those that are mourning a lost loved one. Today the cemeteries across the country are filled with families mourning fathers, sons, husbands, brothers, mothers, daughters, wives and sisters, and across Indiana so many gold star families are sharing that same mourning concern.
“Today we remember the children we never met with their parents. Young widows and widowers who said goodbye to their spouse and had their lives upended by this grief. We remember the mothers and fathers who clutched a neatly folded flag and said goodbye to their child as a 21-gun salute sounded. And we remember the ones who remain missing and unaccounted for. We, too, mourn with their families, plunged into a devastating combination of grief and ambiguity, desperate for answers and fearing the worst. For our gold star families, veterans and active service members, today isn’t about barbecues. It’s about reflecting on the men and women who selflessly gave their lives for the freedoms we hold so dear and the families we left behind. For these families every day is a Memorial Day and we owe it to them on this day to pause to stand with them in their grief.
“To remember all that they have lost in service to this country, today sheds a public light on the otherwise deeply personal and painful experiences, a grief that can only be marked, never measures. A grief that can also be reflective because of their loss. We enjoy the comforts and freedoms that have been given to us by these individuals. So today we honor those men who fell from the line and we remember the sacrifice with the love and appreciation of a grateful nation. May we never forget or take their sacrifices for granted. God Bless America.”