MAC grant awarded

Renae Larimer, who teaches at Twin Lakes High School, and students in the Essential Skills class will use the $500 to fund the Cup of Joy Cafe. The grant was awarded by McDonald's owner Chad DiMichele.

 Photo Provided

MONTICELLO — McDonald’s restaurants across Indiana and Southwest Michigan are supporting teachers by presenting a series of MAC Grants this fall. Each $500 MAC (Make Activities Count) Grant is designed to help local teachers fund new and exciting projects designed to engage their students in creative ways.

Recently, local McDonald’s Owner/Operator Chad DiMichele presented a $500 check Twin Lakes School Corporation teacher Renae Larimer. Larimer, who teaches at Twin Lakes High School, will use the $500 to fund the Cup of Joy Cafe. Students in the Essential Skills class run this coffee/drink cart, offering students and staff a way to enjoy their favorite drinks while the students who run the cart practice important job and social skills.

Tags

Trending Food Videos