Indiana Conservation Officer Ryan McCauley has been selected as the 2022 District 3 Officer of the Year. District 3 includes Benton, Boone, Carroll, Cass, Clinton, Fountain, Montgomery, Tippecanoe, Warren, and White counties. McCauley is assigned to Clinton County and has been a conservation officer since 2014, according to information from Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
In addition to his normal duties as a field officer, McCauley has served as an airboat operator, background investigator, division spokesperson, and field training officer.