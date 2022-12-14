My Community My Vision

MONTICELLO — The Next Generation Youth Advocates, the Monticello mayor’s youth council, was recently chosen to be part of Indiana’s My Community, My Vision program announced by Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority (IHCDA). The program connects high school students across the state to each other, their towns and community.

The program allows students to become a part of the crowd-funded grant program through IHCDA, CreatINg Places, where students who successfully strategize, plan and raise a fundraising goal between $5,000 and $50,000 towards their community project will receive a matching grant from the IHCDA.

Trending Food Videos