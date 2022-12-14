MONTICELLO — The Next Generation Youth Advocates, the Monticello mayor’s youth council, was recently chosen to be part of Indiana’s My Community, My Vision program announced by Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority (IHCDA). The program connects high school students across the state to each other, their towns and community.
The program allows students to become a part of the crowd-funded grant program through IHCDA, CreatINg Places, where students who successfully strategize, plan and raise a fundraising goal between $5,000 and $50,000 towards their community project will receive a matching grant from the IHCDA.
The Monticello group, students who attend Twin Lakes high School, have an idea to clean up the plaza by the movie theater downtown and to help the businesses there by painting a mural on the sidewalk in front of the theater. They also discussed painting a mural between the student parking lot and the high school. Team member Sinai Aguilar said, “We want to tell a story and bring joy.” The mural at the high school she said would be a good start to the students’ day with a plan to bring back childhood memories and engage the smaller children as well.
“We want to start something to bring change within and around our town,” she said. “We have ideas to help for years to come.”
Senior Riley Jennings, who also joined the advocacy group, said she wants to contribute to the community and be more involved in it. She had a friend in the group and after learning more about it decided to join. “I thought it was a great opportunity.”
Mayor Cathy Gross said there have been youth advocacy groups attempted in the past and she decided to give it another go. In early 2020, the group began and then the pandemic hit. She wasn’t sure if they would be able to move forward but they came back together at the beginning of 2022. She said the students asked if it had to be called the “Mayor’s Youth Council” and they renamed it the “Next Generation Youth Advocates.”
In February of this year, she said, the sponsor at Twin Lakes, teacher Carol Conrad got them going again. Gross meets with the students during the school year every other week from about 7:45-8:30 a.m. at the high school. They conduct the meetings with elected officers, keeping minutes and following meeting protocols.
For the matching grant, she explained, the students need to conceptualize it, fund it and see it through to completion. “It’s an amazing opportunity for them,” she said. “It is heartwarming and gives us hope for the future.”
In a press release from Crouch, Gross stated, “Our Next Generation Youth Advocates have amazed me since they became a leadership team just over a year ago. They are student leaders that are committed to making a difference in our community and to make our world a better place. They know that small steps can make big changes! Their project for My Community, My Vision was conceived by walking through the downtown and identifying challenges and brainstorming solutions. I look forward to watching them accomplish this project, and I couldn't be prouder of them."
The press release states, “Youth councils, alongside their foundation or local unit of government sponsor, will work throughout the spring semester to determine a project, craft a budget, develop a fundraising goal and strategy, and raise the needed funds for all materials during a 30-day fundraising campaign.
"Students will attend three required in-person workshops hosted by IHCDA where they will learn about different subjects such as placemaking, fundraising strategies, and stakeholder engagement to give students knowledge about the aspects of community planning, help reach their set project goal and provide networking and leadership opportunities. At the final in-person workshop, students will present their work and success to their peers and Indiana's community development leaders.”
In January, the youth advocates will travel to Indianapolis for their first meeting with other schools chosen for the My Community, My Vision program.
Aguilar said, “We want the community to know us. This was a great opportunity to start a good idea, engage other students to help and start the ideas, so it’s not just us.”
She said they’d like to involve the Art Club for their help with the mural. “We’d like to see it completed before graduation or help guide those still in the group on how to finish it,” she said.
“From the beginning, these young leaders were totally engaged,” Gross said. “They’re engaging in the governing process and learning how to do that. They developed a mission statement, created a name and elected officers.
“We want to get our youth involved in the process early,” she continued. “They are great kids with a unique vision for what the world can be. You hear about the bad stuff – this is the good stuff!”