Monticello lost a significant figure in history, when former mayor, Mary E. Walters passed Sept. 6, at the age of 92. Mayor Walters was a single mother and the only woman Union oil jobber in the state of Indiana when she took over the oil company her husband Earl ran until his death in 1965.
While it’s been many years since Mary has served as mayor her impact on the community continues to live on.
Her daughter Lisa Bayliff recalled that the decision to run for mayor came after a family meeting, and a weekend getaway to discuss her thoughts with Lisa, who was a junior in college at the time.
“I’ve always been proud of how she took care of us kids as a single mother, businesswoman, and taking the interests of her community into her mind and heart, as well,” she stated.
In addition to the oil company, Walters owned and operated her own real estate agency, before serving as the director of the White County Area Plan Commission, until she was elected to her first term as mayor in 1988.
Mike Keever was fire chief during both terms as mayor, “one of the things still in practice today is the schedule of replacement of fire department equipment and capital expenditures shared with the county.
“She was very easy to work with,” Keever stated. “She cared about her department heads and was always looking out for what was best.”
White County Republican chair Shannon Mattix , “She was never afraid to speak up, and she was steadfast, and she always held the line and meant what she said.” Mattix continued. “Everything she accomplished in one lifetime would be a couple lifetimes to most people.”
George Loy was a fresh attorney in town when Mary Walters was first elected, and she had faith in his ability which has led to him being the city attorney since then. “In November 1987, she came to the office and asked me to be the city attorney, and I asked for a couple days and I spoke to my cohorts before I accepted,” Loy said.
Walters was instrumental in bringing Bev-pak, which eventually became Ball Corporation; tax abatements and the growth opportunities came to Monticello successfully.
Loy also recalled that the old fire station was also the city hall, with council chambers in the upstairs. “Mary was instrumental in getting the building which now houses the police department. It was Golden House Pancake House, and I remember meeting Mary there when it was empty in 1991, yet it still smelled like pancakes,” Loy said. The part of the building occupied by the water department was the drive through for Lafayette Bank and Trust. Mary purchased that when the bank relocated in town, Loy added. Then with the help of a grant, the structure that was the bank’s main office was purchased and became the senior center and Council on Aging. Her Legacy tax increment financing (TIF), new in the 1990s; McDonald's, Walmart and Wendy’s and the Brandywine convention center generated additional tax dollars that were set aside into a TIF fund, consequentially these fund dollars were used to help build the new fire station, Loy explained. “Mary was involved in taking Monticello from having the oldest firehouse to one of the newest in the state, long after she was out of office,” Loy explained. The Sixth Street corridor was also funded by these TIF dollars.
Bruce Clear was the Parks Department superintendent when Walters was mayor, “She was a good mayor and a good friend.”
This reporter’s story with Mary was when I moved to Monticello in 1995 to work full-time at the Herald-Journal. Mary wanted to make sure I had a good place to rent and her advice was to stand up for myself and to not take any “stuff” from people. I was glad to meet a strong woman who was always giving to her community through Kiwanis, Twin Lakes High School Booster Club, as well as other clubs.
"Mary Walters was a community leader and role model for young women long before she served as Mayor. Living in a small city, where "everybody knows everybody" we grew up with her children and understood the challenges they faced after the loss of their father. Mary knew that it was up to her to support them and inspired all of us with her commitment to her family and her community," Mayor Cathy Gross started. "Her experience in real estate and as the Director of Area Planning & Zoning for White County provided her with a strong foundation as she moved toward city leadership as Mayor of Monticello. I doubt that she knew how closely she was being "watched" as a woman in government. I know that I personally learned much by observing how she combined compassion with strength through governance. At that time, I had no idea I would eventually walk in her footsteps, but I have found myself looking back at how she faced challenges and opportunities as a blueprint for success," Gross continued. "As Mayor, her ability to communicate and engage at the local and state levels provided much needed funding opportunities. Her cooperation with the City Council (on which my dad, Marvin Piercy was serving) provided an excellent example of setting politics aside and working together for the greater good. These efforts left a lasting mark on our community and prepared the way for future leadership to build on these projects and programs."
She was honored by Governor Orr with the Sagamore on the Wabash award in 1988, and received the Distinguished Hoosier Award by Governor Daniels in 2009.