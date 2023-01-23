MONTICELLO — Mayor Cathy Gross gave a state of the city address at a Rotary luncheon Friday afternoon. Gross is a Rotarian and a past president of the club. She went through the city’s departments highlighting their activities throughout 2022. She began her term as mayor on Jan. 1, 2020.
The city has received $13.5 million in grant money during that time period through Dec. 31, 2022, which she said covers more than two years of the city’s annual budget in the grant money received. “Remember there was a pandemic in there,” she said.
“None of my decisions are based on politics,” she said.
She named the members of the city council and the mayor appointed board of public works. She said she and Clerk/Treasurer Jim Manns actually get along and that’s something other municipalities don’t have.
“We are just like a family,” she said of the city employees and boards. “We don’t always agree, but we love and respect each other.”
The city is in phase 4 of a five phase long-term control plan for wastewater, which includes 64 new sewer lines, 10,000 ft. of sewer pipes, and a new pedestrian walkway. The $9.6 million project, of which, she said, $7 million came through a matching grant.
This was due to the foresight of prior leadership, she said. The project is a “quality of life” project bringing quality of life to the river life.
Through a public/private relationship with Ball, the city received an award from the governor for its rain barrel program.
For the water department, she talked about the water main replacement project that is ongoing. “We’ve fixed five water mains already this season,” she said. “We need to continue to be proactive for our aging infrastructure.” With the projects came a need to increase water rates, which will happen over a three-year period. “Our consumers need to be able to plan for the future,” she said as the increase begins in March of this year. She said the consumers can prepare for it and not be blindsided by the increase.
For the street department, she said Frank Arthur and his team work with the city engineer to apply for Community Crossing grants, which are 75/25 matching grants. “That’s the way to leverage those dollars,” she said. A million dollar project costs the city $250,000. The Redlin Group, in partnership with the city, adopted two areas for landscaping and the S.O.M.A. provided the Christmas lights for the city.
Begun by Mayor Ken Houston, the city completed sidewalk paving and ADA accessible improvements. A walking path was completed on Washington St. to the Wal-Mart to take walkers with strollers and wheelchairs off of the busy highway they were walking along.
Of the department heads, she said, “They are the front line. They catch all the guff and handle it well. They are truly professionals.”
The parks department and parks board have seven parks and provide programs for all of them. They are adding a riverwalk and there will be a ribbon cutting in April for the new Altherr Nature Center at Altherr Nature Park. “This will have a positive impact on every student in the Twin Lakes District,” Gross said.
Rotary has helped the city develop the parks, which she said are important for public health and safety. The Rotary gives an average of $10,000 a year for park.
This past year, a Friends of the Pool organization was begun as they look at ways to repair or replace the city pool. “We need to find a solution,” she said, “and I’m sure we will.”
She also mentioned the arts commission, which hosts art shows every month and a farmers market during the season. They are also looking into grant funding for more projects.
For public safety, she talked about the transition to a new police chief after Jason Lingenfelter retired and Jeremy Kyburz took over the helm. The police department had a total of 6,045 calls for service in 2022. Two more patrol officers were added last year. “They are finally fully staffed. They haven’t been since 2019,” Gross said.
The department has transitioned to new duty weapons, using the same weapons as other area law enforcement. They are in the process of replacing old vehicles with new. As far as vehicles, she said, “We weren’t in a good place.” They have two new Ford Explorers with V6 engines and are being outfitted currently. Two part-time officers came from the sheriff’s office to “strengthen those relationships,” she said.
“They are jumping forward and moving us ahead.”
“Our K9 teams are amazing. They did us proud,” she continued. AMVETS held a charity scavenger hunt bringing $1,047 to the K9 program. The police department has “lots of plans, so stay tuned,” Gross said.
The fire department received 3,137 calls for service in 2022, with 78% of those calls EMS related. They got a safe haven baby box last year, which has not been used. She extolled the new mobile paramedicine program that was established through donations and grants. “It’s unbelievable,” she said.
They hired six additional personnel so they could expand to Monon to cover EMS calls, entirely funded by the county.
The fire department recently bought a new rescue boat and trailer, also purchased through donations with not tax dollars spent. It is being outfitted and will be ready to put into service soon.
“That’s just the surface of the hard work and dedication of our city family and community,” she said.