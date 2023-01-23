Mayor Cathy Gross

Mayor Cathy Gross gives her State of the City address at a recent Rotary luncheon.

 Cheri Shelhart

MONTICELLO — Mayor Cathy Gross gave a state of the city address at a Rotary luncheon Friday afternoon. Gross is a Rotarian and a past president of the club. She went through the city’s departments highlighting their activities throughout 2022. She began her term as mayor on Jan. 1, 2020.

The city has received $13.5 million in grant money during that time period through Dec. 31, 2022, which she said covers more than two years of the city’s annual budget in the grant money received. “Remember there was a pandemic in there,” she said.

